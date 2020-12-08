Submit a Project Advertise
Clemens Strobl Winery / destilat

Clemens Strobl Winery / destilat

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery, Renovation
Kirchberg am Wagram, Austria
  • Architects: destilat
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Monika Nguyen
  • Project Team:Harald Hatschenberger, Henning Weimer, Sophie Kessler
  • Client :Weinmanufaktur Clemens Strobl
  • City:Kirchberg am Wagram
  • Country:Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Weinmanufaktur Clemens Strobl is the centerpiece of a historical 4,000-m2 ensemble that includes business premises and a manor house in Kirchberg am Wagram (Lower Austria).

The interior design distinguishes itself with building-block-like cubes, light as a central design element, grey in all its nuances, and aesthetics that highlight the work processes involved in wine-making. A vaulted cellar, tasting room, kitchen, and office form massive spatial components that are interwoven into the structural shell, define spatial borders, and take over several functions.

The vast open spaces between these components make them usable in many different ways and provide a big stage for light and all its effects. Exposed concrete walls, polished concrete floors, grey varnished spruce wood, anthracite-coloured Eternit, scaled steel, glass, and grey-washed brickwork – that is the combination of historic and modern materials characterizes the interior design, as its reduced colour palette brings out the fine nuances of the materials’ aesthetics.

Elements of industrial architecture underline that these premises are used for work; the characteristics of the wine as a natural product are translated in a puristic and simplified way, with a sober charm. These aesthetics also have a significant impact on the outdoor areas.

Project location

Address:3470 Kirchberg am Wagram, Austria

