AKENZ Store / LUKSTUDIO

Save this picture! View from street level. Image © Peter Dixie

Text description provided by the architects. Streetwear is a byproduct of subcultural movements like hip-hop and skateboarding and has successfully moved into the higher tier of fashion in recent years. Akenz, a Scandinavian platform bringing luxury streetwear to the Chinese market since 2016, decided to introduce a new identity to their TX Mall store in Shanghai. Inspired by dynamic forms found in a skatepark, Lukstudio designed an urban backdrop for the popular fashion.

The flagship is located on the 2F at TX Mall, a new retail destination on Huai Hai Road targeting young shoppers. In response to the existing triangulated site and the unusually long window looking out to platane trees, the store is shaped into two distinct zones, expressing indoor and “outdoor” spatial qualities.

Save this picture! Multi-functional racks and plinth. Image © Peter Dixie

As one enters the mall and climbs up the floor, the first glimpse is the ephemeral logo at the display window presented by five sets of black pole divider. A white reflective strip is painted on each pole, collectively these strips compose the characters of the logo for passers-by from an optimal viewing angle.

Walking pass the window, one arrives at the indoor skatepark. Amid a dark industrial background of perforated panels and black tiles, the two white floor-to-ceiling ramps stand out boldly and draw attention to the items displayed within.

For the fixtures design, the team take inspiration from the metal grind rails and refine their sturdy forms into a light-weight modular system. The pole-and-rail kits integrated LED lighting and can be doubled to support shelves. An upper rail with plug-in tag allows easy display change. While the massive ramps convey a park infrastructure, these minimal structures represent the adaptability and improvisation of skaters.

A passage between the two ramps leads to the daylight-filled “outdoor” park where triangular display plinths scatter like street furniture. The surrounding lush canopies and vibrant streetscape below are drawn in by a ceiling of mirror stainless steel strips. Looking like rays of light from the window, the reflective feature interacts with one’s motion in space and abstracts movement into fragmented colours, adding a dynamic spectacle to the store.

Along the window sill, a continuous plinth made of aligned plywood integrates planters and seating like a public bench. Optimizing the long street exposure, a light-weight modular rack runs through the entire 16.5 m glazed facade and is able to display an extensive collection of 210 shoes. The white system comes with removable shelving allowing maximum display flexibility.

The design of contemporary commercial space has increasingly inclined towards immersive experience, enhancing customers' brand awareness and loyalty. At the Skatepark, the core values of streetwear culture are translated into identifiable formal elements found at extreme sports and urban streetscape, promoting the youthful lifestyle to challenge oneself and liberate individuality.