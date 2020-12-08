Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Ibiuna House / Metro Arquitetos Associados

Ibiuna House / Metro Arquitetos Associados

Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a leisure area and an apartment connected to a house already located on a large plot of land on the banks of a lake, for a couple who are living between São Paulo and London.

Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados

By combining new volumes and taking advantage of underused spaces of the property, which was built in the nineties, we created a spa next to the swimming pool, featuring a sauna, a hot tub, an indoor swimming pool, and a contemplation patio.

Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados

The surroundings of the original pool were reorganized using concrete, wood, and glass, providing a private space for leisure by the garden.

Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados

A full apartment, with a kitchen, fireplace, and bedroom, was installed in a vacant area. The space is divided by curtains, and a large skylight provides light and ventilation.

Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados

Every environment allows you to enjoy privacy from the other rooms but still have contact with the gardens and the views of the surrounding nature.

Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados
Cortesia de Metro Arquitetos Associados

Cite: "Ibiuna House / Metro Arquitetos Associados" [Residência Ibiuna / Metro Arquitetos Associados] 08 Dec 2020.

