Beiriz House / Raulino Silva

Beiriz House / Raulino Silva
© João Morgado
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Póvoa de Varzim, Portugal
  • Architects: Raulino Silva
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  João Morgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ARTEBEL, Cortizo, Weber, Astral Pool, Irmãos Craveiro, Matos & Oliveira, Noken, Ribsol
© João Morgado
Text description provided by the architects. The allotment of Violantas was designed along a street with lots on both sides and is located in the parish of Beiriz. The surrounding area has fields for cultivating corn and grass, but to the west in the distance you can already see the “towers” of the city, in Póvoa de Varzim.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© João Morgado
The narrow and long lot, with a wide area for implantation and construction, made it possible to organize the volumes according to the needs of single-family housing. In the street, it was mandatory to maintain and rebuild the granite wall that separates the parking area and the car circulation area.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
The entrance on the North side made it possible to open the interior spaces for the best solar orientation (South and West), protecting the home from the north wind and also from the noise of the road on the east side.

© João Morgado
On the lower floor, the corridor on the north side with the suspended stairs connecting to the upper floor, allows communication between the various spaces. In the front area we have the living and dining room, next to the kitchen that opens onto the outside deck of the pool. In the rear area we have the closed garage for two cars, the technical area and the laundry. On this floor we have another small room facing the pool and a bathroom.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© João Morgado
On the top floor, we have two volumes, on the back volume we have the three suites with dressing rooms and a common balcony open to the South, over the pool. In the volume next to the street we have the office that extends to the terrace over the living room.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

