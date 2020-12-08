Orange House / Studio Guilherme Torres

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed to function as a "club", according to the premises of the owner, who lives in it with his two children – teenagers at the time. Located in a condominium in Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, the residency program was developed around the passions of residents, wine and music. Arranged along a site of 808,92 m², the project was planned on 3 floors, in order to take advantage of the natural slope of the land. On the lower floor - ground floor for the garage entrance, there are the service equipment, sauna and locker room for the pool, as well as a mechanical workshop / home office and a wine cellar. In the owner's words “a cave”.

The social access is through an internal garden, with a small lake, protected by a pergola. The architects' intention was precisely to create a transition area, just after the entrance, to reveal the huge living room, which works in a hybrid way: with all the doors retracted inside the walls, it becomes a huge veranda, surrounded by a tropical garden. The integration of spaces is discreetly ordered. Two cubes lined with panels hide toilet near the entrance and the kitchen, just behind the bar counter. A vintage table was transformed into a DJ table, receiving pick-ups and other equipment. The granilite floor was prepared at the time of concreting the counterfloor and subsequently polished, giving an industrial and stripped appearance. The kitchen has a terrace, where barbecues are prepared in a parrilha. Complementing the leisure program, there is a home theater and a guest room on this floor. The intimate sector is on the upper floor, a block of exposed concrete, supported on the long social area.

During the beginning of the works, a series of rocks were removed from the ground to make the foundations. The black granite was blown up, and with these rocks, all the perimetral walls of the house were covered. “Coincidentally, it was the exact number,” says GT. To contrast with the dark stone, the idea came to change the specification of the room's brise soleil, which were originally made of wood, to orange-colored metal protection. This tone ended up becoming the signature of this project, being replicated on the dining table, one of the architect's most iconic designs, and produced especially for him in orange corian.