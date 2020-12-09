Doce Vida House / Studio CK Arquitetura

+ 23

Architects: Studio CK Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 712 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Andrea Feine , Axell , Bell'Arte , Eliane , Kelvin Ortiz , LAM Gesso , LIV Aquecimento , Lucendi , Ornamentto Pedras , Refinare , Schein Esquadrias , Sonda , Trimble Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Charlene Koetz

Design Team: Caroline Schilling, Magda Rosi Brodbeck

Engineering: Douglas G. Franck

Collaborators: Domi Muller, Pablo Braun

Text description provided by the architects. Entwined with nature, this residence was designed with a true sense of multiple experiential scenarios. With brutalist contemporary architecture, the organic facade, with a huge vertical garden permeating both sides, presents a total connection with nature! An extraordinary environment to connect with the outside and with yourself, and enjoy the time and the absolutely beautiful landscape.

From anywhere in this residence, nature is integrated, with beautiful araucaria trees, lawns, a water mirror, fresh air, the sound of birds and the natural light that comes from the skylight and enters the basement of the residence! A real show for all the senses. In this Home, our main objective was to create multiple opportunities for use and experiences so that its residents live as they wish and not as the residence imposes them. Is there anything more valuable than that?

Doce Vida House - A Residence with a Green Soul. This project has devoted all care and special attention to raising the level of sustainability and reducing the environmental impacts that a house of this standard may cause, making this part of the property's legacy. Affirming even more its commitment to this vision, the project was based on five pillars.

100% clean energy: We contemplate the use of clean and renewable electric energy, that is, 100% of the energy used in the house will be generated through photovoltaic panels installed in the residence itself.

Natural lighting: The house was designed to obtain maximum natural light and generate a reduction in energy consumption; Ecological fireplaces: The House has fireplaces that use ethanol and certified firewood, with a double combustion system, which reduces the use of vegetable fuel by more than 50%;

Rainwater Raining: The Doce Vida House was built with a structure for capturing rainwater for irrigation of the horizontal and vertical gardens, as well as for water mirrors and cleaning of sidewalks. Zero Carbon: All carbon dioxide emitted during the construction of the property was inventoried, and will be compensated through the planting of native trees.