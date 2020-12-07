Architecture and Public Spaces: 11 Skate Parks Around the World

Save this picture! StreetDome / CEBRA + Glifberg - Lykke. Image © Mikkel Frost / CEBRA

Skateboarding is often associated with the use of public spaces such as streets, squares, and sidewalks and has become a sport that blends into everyday life in the cities. Although skateboarding is sometimes considered marginalized, because of the dispute over public spaces, it allows underused places such as areas under or near overpasses to be revamped for practicing sports. Many sports centers have been incorporating skate parks into their programs, showcasing very unique designs.

Check out 11 skate park projects around the world: