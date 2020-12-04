Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. min/MAX House / Punch Architecture

min/MAX House / Punch Architecture

Save this project
min/MAX House / Punch Architecture

© Fraser Almeida© Fraser Almeida© Fraser Almeida© Fraser Almeida+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Blue Diamond, United States
  • Architects: Punch Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4530 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fraser Almeida, Stephen Morgan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Roche Bobois, Brizo Kitchen and Bath, Croft House, Heritage Windows, Kholer, Las Vegas Rock, Roll&Hill, Wolf
  • Lead Architects:Clemente Cicoria, Drew Gregory, Zak Ostrowski
  • Design Team:Eric Niebuhr, Namyd Lyoubi, Renee Smith
  • Landscape Architect :Attanasio Landscape Architecture
  • Contractor :RW Bugbee & Assoc., Inc.
  • Mep :COMFORT ENGINEERING, INC.
  • Millwork :Millrose Woodwork
  • Concrete :ECS Construction
  • City:Blue Diamond
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fraser Almeida
© Fraser Almeida

Text description provided by the architects. The site for minimum/maximum is one of those rare diamonds in the rough. Upon first viewing, the site seems cluttered in a maze of flora as it is layered with beautiful native plants and trees, but when one looks beyond that, it becomes clear that the site has some of the most panoramic and unobstructed views of Red Rock Canyon and Sandstone Bluff that one could ever hope for. 

Save this picture!
© Fraser Almeida
© Fraser Almeida
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Stephen Morgan
© Stephen Morgan

The initial question we were asked was how could we make the minimum impact on the existing lush landscape, while also maximizing the site’s picturesque views. After a few design charettes, the solution became obvious. We elevated the main section above the desert landscape, leaving the landscape below and making the views of the desert backdrop even more dramatic. This created private zones for our client and unique open spaces that could be utilized with guests.

Save this picture!
© Fraser Almeida
© Fraser Almeida
Save this picture!
© Fraser Almeida
© Fraser Almeida

Architecturally, our client wanted a concrete and steel glass “jewel box,” which were happy to explore. The minimal forms contrast nicely against the dense vegetation and provide ample screening for adequate light diffusions through screen elements throughout the home.

Save this picture!
© Fraser Almeida
© Fraser Almeida

Key Materials - Concrete (smooth face) and Weathered steel (or known as COR-TEN). The primary materials were chosen for their straightforward approach to construction, durability, and relevance to the desert environment. The natural patina of the materials will complement the existing site and contrast the minimal architectural design of the home.

Save this picture!
© Fraser Almeida
© Fraser Almeida

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Punch Architecture
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "min/MAX House / Punch Architecture" 04 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952635/min-max-house-punch-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream