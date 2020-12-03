U House / URAStudio

+ 23

Houses • Ula, Turkey Architects: URAStudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: İbrahim Özbunar

Architect In Charge: URAStudio

Design Team: Emir Uras, Cenk Toyhan, Selim Atalar, Handan Yalkı, Liora Danon, Ayşenur Karaaslan

Structural: Adım

Mechanical: Venta + Alfa Müh

Electrical: Prota Müh

Contractor: Evv Yapı

Landscape: Labofem + Ilgın

City: Ula

Country: Turkey

Text description provided by the architects. U house consists of two turned over concrete shells that create a multiple array of spaces. The larger shell contains the main living area, kitchen and a mezzanine work space. That smaller shell consists of two identical bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The central connecting space opens to both front and back of the house to create a multifunctional covered courtyard with an open counter bar. The lager volume counter-levers over the country plain, lightening the concrete mass. The crafted proportions of the building create a sensitive, almost sacred relationship with the human scale.

3 materials are used in the composition, concrete, local conglomerate stone and oak. The broken layout of the building mirrors and pays respect to the traditional vernacular structures of the region.

The building mainly uses natural airflow for ventilation, a hybrid solar system for electricity and natural water from an artesian well. One could perhaps say it's a contemporary, vernacular, holistic, home, office solution for the living space of our times.