World
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  Arcoworking / Esquadra Arquitetos

Arcoworking / Esquadra Arquitetos

Arcoworking / Esquadra Arquitetos

© Joana França

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Institutional Buildings, Refurbishment, Cowork Interiors
North Wing, Brazil
  • Architects: Esquadra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1167
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Air Clima, Ateliê Monolito, Beijú, Bruttus System, Coletivo Transverso; Cecília Bona, Persoluce, Stermaan - Hunter Douglas, Tecno2000
  • Lead Architects:Filipe Monte Serrat
  • Project Team:Filipe Monte Serrat, Silvana Moraes, Gabriela Villarino, Frederico Ribeiro, Beatriz Rabetti, Marcos Afonso Pires
  • Engineering:Ícone Construtora; Elétrica e lógica: A4 Engenharia
  • City:North Wing
  • Country:Brazil
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a mixed-use area (residential and commercial) of Brasília, close to W3 North Avenue, one of the main roads in the city, the original building had two underground storeys, ground level and four more floors. The last three floors, divided into two towers, formed spaces with ideal dimensions for work spaces. It’s free structural elements space, the concrete slab, the existing floor and other pre-existing elements could be perfectly adapted in the creation of new collaborative spaces.

© Joana França
© Joana França

We started from the assumption that the dynamism between environments and instigating peoples meeting were essential in this new way of working. Our concern was to create spaces that invite people since the sidewalk. The transition between public and private spaces occurs gradually, with a cafe right at the entrance, open to the street, and only later with the building reception.

© Joana França
© Joana França
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Joana França
© Joana França

The architecture project was developed together with the company’s visual identity, made by Thaís Antonio and her team, using the selected colors in main elements of the architecture. The yellow is used to highlight working cabins, designed to small and fast meetings of coworkers. The colors green and guava stands out the vertical circulation, as well as the furniture in auditoriums and pantry.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The wood is a architectural element that circulate throughout the project, since the entrance, in the cafe counter, which extends inwards forming a generous bench that then becomes the reception counter.

© Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França
© Joana França

Two circulation towers are marked by different colors that direct passers-by. The yellow staircase invites to discover the living areas on the first floor. On the first floor, the heart of the building, the living space receives natural light through its generous skylights. The large concrete counter promotes meetings and events, in addition to allowing the use of that space for culinary courses and workshops. On a daily basis, the living space is used by coworkers as an alternative way of working and meeting for a coffee, which can be served by anyone who wishes.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Still on the first floor, the decompression space is another option for those who seek to relax on modular sofas or armchairs with small side tables. Both underground storeys house different sizes of meeting rooms and two auditoriums that accommodate 60 people.

© Joana França
© Joana França

One of the main architectural elements added to the original architecture is the metallic brise-soleil (expanded metalscreen) in the main facade, a translucent light filter that assures the identity of the building. The colors used in theseelements refer to the customer’s brand identity and the layout was designed to make the most of use the aluminum parts, manufactured with dimensions of 3x1 meters. 

© Joana França
© Joana França

Project location

Address:North Wing, Brasilia - Federal District, 70297-400, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Esquadra Arquitetos
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsRefurbishmentInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Arcoworking / Esquadra Arquitetos" [Arcoworking / Esquadra Arquitetos] 06 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952621/arcoworking-esquadra-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

