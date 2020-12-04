Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Ecuador
  5. Happy Panda II Restaurant / Hou de Sousa

Happy Panda II Restaurant / Hou de Sousa

Save this project
Happy Panda II Restaurant / Hou de Sousa

© Bicubiks© Bicubiks© Bicubiks© Bicubiks+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Lighting, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Hou de Sousa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  315
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bicubiks
  • Design Team:Nancy Hou, Josh de Sousa
  • Construction:DMI Arquitectura Construccion
  • City:Quito
  • Country:Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bicubiks
© Bicubiks

Text description provided by the architects. Happy Panda II is a Chinese restaurant located in the Cumbaya neighborhood of Quito, Ecuador. The project notably features a canopy of colorful lantern-like chandeliers composed of paracord and painted steel tubes. This is the second commission Hou de Sousa has built for the Happy Panda Restaurant Group (the first of which was completed in 2013).

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The key objectives were to quickly build a comfortable and airy dining space that took full advantage of the double-height ceiling. Booth seating was prioritized and the design sought to hybridize the qualities of traditional American diners and casual Chinese restaurants. Distinct functional elements were embedded into the large triangular islands including built-in booth seating for diners as well as a full-service bar and cashier space. The volumes were further chiseled to account for circulation flows and a private dining area. 

Save this picture!
© Bicubiks
© Bicubiks
Save this picture!
© Bicubiks
© Bicubiks

On a fundamental level, the project is composed of simple geometric forms and spaces, ranging from prisms and cuboids to cylinders and truncated cones. The footprint of the existing site is triangular while a squarish mezzanine was converted into the restaurant’s kitchen and surrounded with scalloped soffits and a new drop ceiling. The base of the chandeliers aligns with the mezzanine, effectively marking a continuous ceiling datum, while a second horizon is established by the triangular island countertops. 

Save this picture!
© Bicubiks
© Bicubiks

Simple industrial materials were used throughout the project. Painted corrugated steel wraps around the booths and mezzanine walls while a serial collection of plywood panels outlines the perimeter of the space. The client's existing collection of chairs and wood tables featuring stainless steel legs were re-used, while white washed oak floors and quartz countertops were newly installed.

Save this picture!
© Bicubiks
© Bicubiks

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cumbaya, Quito, Ecuador

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hou de Sousa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignLightingHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsEcuador
Cite: "Happy Panda II Restaurant / Hou de Sousa" 04 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952614/happy-panda-ii-restaurant-hou-de-sousa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream