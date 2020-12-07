Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Elisa House / Grupo Boreal

Elisa House / Grupo Boreal

Elisa House / Grupo Boreal

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Sustainability
San Clemente, Argentina
  • Architects: Grupo Boreal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1829 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, AutoCAD, Ecoglass, Ellenza
  • Lead Architects:Federico Olmedo, Emiliano Torres
  • Design Team:Federico Olmedo, Emiliano Torres, Consuelo Linares, Florián Lopez
  • City:San Clemente
  • Country:Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Elisa is a single-family home located in a mountainous area called San Clemente, south west of Cordoba, Argentina. From the beginning of the project we have worked together with the client, carrying out a design process in which the client's participation was very active.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ground floor plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
The implantation was chosen looking for the highest point of the entire land, which consists of 7 hectares of mountain ranges, with native forest and a stream that defines it in a large part of its perimeter.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
In this way we achieve that the inhabitant can enjoy beautiful views of the mountains, giving priority to the main rooms of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Special care was taken in its orientation, making a “U” -shaped approach that opens to the north, gaining sun in winter and covering itself from the summer sun through a gallery covered with colonial clay tiles.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
The entire house is on the ground floor and has access to a terrace through an external staircase.

The markedly Mediterranean style was inspired by Ibizan architecture, with white walls, with wavy plaster and rounded edges.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section 02
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Solar energy was used with photovoltaic panels for electricity consumption, and with a solar hot water tank to heat the domestic water in the house.

Project gallery

Grupo Boreal
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityArgentina
Cite: "Elisa House / Grupo Boreal" [Casa Elisa / Grupo Boreal] 07 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

