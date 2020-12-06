Submit a Project Advertise
Hangzhou Qushui-Lanting Resort Hotel / DJX Design Studio

Hangzhou Qushui-Lanting Resort Hotel / DJX Design Studio
© Feng Shao
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: DJX Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Feng Shao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Oluce, Axent
  • Architect In Charge:Bing Wang, Rong Peng
  • City:Hangzhou
  • Country:China
© Feng Shao
Text description provided by the architects. Qushui-Lanting Resort Hotel is located in the heart of Qianjiang Central Park in Hangzhou. The building has been distributed evenly with six large-scale blocks independently and mutually. Naturally applying the functionality and geometric form into space. The space partition is defined by the various gray tone of concrete. The concrete exterior wall scattered randomly in the surroundings to show a unique sense of volume, constitute a new relationship with nature.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

© Feng Shao
At the entrance, a combination of brass and concrete wall with water curtain divides the interior and exterior.The ribbon-shaped brass walls are not a mere work of installation art. It adds a touch of elegance and interest to space.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Brass walls are a cohesive and asymmetric rhythm to tone down the geometrical monotony of gray marbles and grayish materials. Brass could justifiably claim its responsibility for keeping a golden metallic hue in a humid clime. Smaller brass details, more often than not, are mixed with muted palettes in a modern domicile to display stylishness and genteelness.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
With 'light' at its core, the design explores the possible ways of how light and space interact withone another. Wang Bing takes a principled stand to adopt light through all the spaces, so that’s to say, the hotel is an interesting exercise of visual textures. Quantitatively, He steers clear of the overdose of unwanted light; qualitatively, he drops a clear accent on the proper reflection of materials to contribute to the proper mood and atmosphere. Light can depict the edge and draw the silhouette of an object, it  can also partition space to bring fluidity into an area.When the light touches different materials in various shades and forms, it not only defines the boundaries but also conveys the logic of the space, creating a connection between the indoors and the outdoors.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
The team would love to shed new light on the smart usage of natural light in a bid to make a balance spring into being. It is a balance to beautify the ambiance, pleasing each guest - water may portray a room as a compound of dynamicity and staticity, a state of tranquility and pacifying the minute light perches on the water and dance ensues - a guest could luxuriate in the relaxation in its fullness, fall into the reveries of a solitary being, or even commence pondering over a physical puzzle of time and space.

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Project location

Address:Building E1, Qianjiang Central Park, Guanlan Road, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

DJX Design Studio
