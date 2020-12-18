Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  House at Indian Point / FBM Architecture | Interior Design

House at Indian Point / FBM Architecture | Interior Design

House at Indian Point / FBM Architecture | Interior Design

© Julian Parkinson

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mahone Bay, Canada
  Lead Architects: Susan Fitzgerald
  Design Team: Susan Fitzgerald, Nataleah Irving, Danny Goodz
  Clients: undisclosed
  Engineering: Campbell Comeau
  Landscape: Gordon Ratcliffe Landscape Architects
  Contractor/Builder: AITCHISON FITZGERALD BUILDERS
  Drawings: Carri Ko
  City: Mahone Bay
  Country: Canada
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

Text description provided by the architects. This Nova Scotian vacation home is subservient to the landscape - a quiet antidote to everyday life. It offers expansive views and outdoor shelter – a place to relax and connect with the natural rhythms of the land and sea.

© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson
Site section
Site section
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

Situated on the shore, the House at Indian Point explores prospect and refuge within a modest program. The home choreographs the movement through the site, negotiating the gentle grade from arrival to landscape with all dwelling spaces oriented out to sea. Triple glazed curtainwall and large south-facing overhangs support a passive solar strategy while the untreated torrefied wood boards and stone cladding ensure the long-term durability of the home. These climatic adaptations provide shelter and resilience from the hostile Maritime weather without obstructing access to nature.

© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson
Plan
Plan
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

Designed through an extensive consultation process with the owners, this home draws inspiration from their European sensibilities - relying on exquisite design and craft - within an understated, quiet, and elegant structure.

© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

The home’s interior is divided into served and servant spaces. A thick band of storage along the entry side of the home conceals all the support spaces while allowing for unobstructed views out to sea. The stone hearth and terrace extend from inside to outside to connect with the landscape and expand the home’s livable areas. Inside or out, owners and guests connect to the beauty of the Nova Scotian landscape.

© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

Project gallery

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "House at Indian Point / FBM Architecture | Interior Design" 18 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

