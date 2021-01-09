Corten House / ES Arquitetura

+ 26

Lead Architects: Diego Justo do Espírito Santo

Project Team: Diego Justo do Espírito Santo, Valério Montes D'oca, Rodrigo Estrella, Maicon Fedrigo Padilha, Carolina Rodrigues Cataldo

Clients: Rodrigo Remor Olivo

Landscape: ES Arquitetura

Collaborator: Alberto Rafael Costa

City: Içara

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. With an “L” design and overlapping volumes, forming voids, and apparently loose from the floor, it brings lightness to the ensemble and visual integration between the intimate (upper floor) and social (ground floor) areas, the one facing the pool, which has covered free space. The contrast between corten steel and exposed concrete further highlights the volumes, while the large openings allow ample visualization of the surroundings, in addition to exploring natural lighting and ventilation.

Clients were mainly looking for comfort inside the house and that there were visuals for the green area located at the back of the residence.

In this house, functionality, thermal, acoustic, and visual comfort are important points to be discussed, as well as all the projects carried out by our office, as we always seek to apply such items, also aiming at sustainability. All environments have large openings that allow natural lighting and also visuals, where even in the service area of ​​the house there is an opening that gives visual to the green area ahead and also allowing good lighting, avoiding expenses with electricity and bringing savings for residents.

The garage roof has a green roof, which also brings better thermal conditions to the environment, in addition to allowing the roof to be habitable through a wooden deck path.

A great highlight of Casa Corten is given by its unique facade in its surroundings and also by the great integration of space that occurs between the patio and the interior of the house, because even so, we managed to bring privacy to the residents through the green wall and the landscaping. An interesting point to touch is also related to the main lighting made in the living/dining room and patio of the house, where we look for inspiration in the constellation of stars. The interesting effect occurs in the reflection of this lighting in the pool, bringing even more this feeling of the constellation.