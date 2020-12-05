Submit a Project Advertise
  The Dagostin Ballroom / ES Arquitetura

The Dagostin Ballroom / ES Arquitetura

The Dagostin Ballroom / ES Arquitetura
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Pavilion
Criciuma, Brazil
  Architects: ES Arquitetura
  Area:  122
  Year:  2018
  Lead Architect: Diego Justo do Espírito Santo
  Design Team: Diego Justo do Espírito Santo, Valério Montes D'oca, Rodrigo Estrella
  Client: Sérgio Dagostin
  Engineering: EZA Engenharia
  Landscape: ES Arquitetura
  City: Criciuma
  Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Dagostin Ballroom was designed to be a space for leisure and family gatherings attached to the residence.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The project is developed in a steel structure and with the reuse of materials, the new architecture connects visually with the residence, forming a space proposal designed according to the visual perspectives and bringing comfort and quality through ventilation and natural lighting strategies that guide the main concepts of the office.

Section
Section
The main rooms are the living room, the kitchen, and the dining room with a capacity for 14 people sitting comfortably at the dining table, in addition to 9 seats on the service bench in front of the barbecue and the pizza oven. A service area, a bathroom, and a toilet support the services, a wine cellar, and a deck complete the atmosphere of tranquility and leisure of the proposal. The contrast between exposed bricks, wood cladding, exposed concrete, and metallic structure mark the composition of the reuse of materials and the references to the residence. 

The orientation of the openings and glass panels were designed to favor cross ventilation and the visual integration of vegetation in the environment, the deck provides solar protection and forms a veranda with vertical gardens to receive guests.

Address: Criciuma, SC, Brazil

ES Arquitetura
