Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MVRDV Breaks Ground on Matrix 1, a Sustainable Office and Laboratory Complex in Amsterdam

MVRDV Breaks Ground on Matrix 1, a Sustainable Office and Laboratory Complex in Amsterdam

Save this article
MVRDV Breaks Ground on Matrix 1, a Sustainable Office and Laboratory Complex in Amsterdam

Construction has begun on MVRDV’s six-story sustainable office and laboratory complex. Located in the heart of Amsterdam Science Park, in the eastern part of the city, the project, designed for the Matrix Innovation Center, “will be virtually energy neutral and uses demountable construction techniques”.

Courtesy of MVRDVCourtesy of MVRDVCourtesy of MVRDVCourtesy of MVRDV+ 9

MVRDV has designed an innovative addition to the Amsterdam Science Park and the six existing buildings of the Matrix Innovation Center, where “scientists and entrepreneurs work on sustainable solutions for current and future problems”. Connected with an open staircase to the campus, the intervention is an open building generating a social work environment. Inspired by the campus path network, the zigzag shape of the stairwell creates spaces for work and meetings. Providing a balance in the building between the standardized laboratories and playful, people-oriented architecture, this element with its striking glass facade becomes a beacon on the site.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

Expected to be delivered in 2022, Matrix 1 can be “disassembled at the end of its lifespan to allow 89% of the materials to be reused later”. In fact, the steel support structure and the concrete floors of the 13,000m2 building are demountable. Targeting a BREEAM-Excellent certification, most surfaces have been repurposed for ecological functions such as the roof that contributes to climate, biodiversity, and water buffering with greenery and solar panels.

Related Article

MVRDV Unveils "Sky Valley", Chengdu Future Science and Technology City, in Southwest China

Perfectly integrated into Amsterdam Science Park, the sustainable construction fits well with the spirit of the University of Amsterdam according to Frans de Witte, partner at MVRDV and the lead architect responsible for the project. Matrix 1 will house the new SustainaLab where work will focus on technologies and systems that reduce CO2 emissions, develop green business models, make agriculture more sustainable, and absorb the consequences of climate change.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

In the design, all areas are kept flexible: office space can be converted into laboratory space with minor adjustments and vice versa. In addition, the common social area in the stairwell offers excellent opportunities for the people who work there to learn from each other. Because Matrix 1 will house multiple companies and laboratories, it creates a spirit of cross-fertilization and innovation. -- Frans de Witte, MVRDV partner.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

 Matrix 1

  • Location: Science Park, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Year: 2019+
  • Client: Matrix Innovation Center
  • Size and Programme: 13,000 m2 Offices and Laboratories
  • Architect: MVRDV
  • Partner: Frans de Witte
  • Design Team: Mick van Gemert, Roy Sieljes, Lesia Topolnyk, Fouad Addou, Aneta Rymsza, Ievgeniia Koval, Giuseppe Carosini, Andrea Manente, Damla Demir
  • Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Luca Piattelli, Cinzia Bussola
  • Development & Project Management: Stone22
  • Structural Engineering: IMD
  • MEP: Deerns
  • Cost Calculation: IGG

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "MVRDV Breaks Ground on Matrix 1, a Sustainable Office and Laboratory Complex in Amsterdam" 03 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952518/mvrdv-breaks-ground-on-matrix-1-a-sustainable-office-and-laboratory-complex-in-amsterdam> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream