A New Web-Based Archive Provides Navigable 3D Models and Drawings of Selected Projects

Architectural References Online is a web-based archive for three-dimensional, navigable model photos of select projects in architectural history. Initiated by Marc Frohn as the head of the chair Raum + Entwerfen and developed together with Tim Panzer, the models and drawings were produced by students at the Architecture School of Karlsruher Institut für Technologie.

“The analysis of architectural references is an essential aspect of both academic and design work in our discipline […] Knowledge of spatial structures, typologies, and formal strategies is inscribed within them” stateMarc Frohn and Tim Panzer, founders of the web-based archive Architectural References Online. Believing firmly that references are an integral part of the design process, they both developed a digital platform with the help of the students at the architecture school of Karlsruher Institut für Technologie, to provide accessible information for all.

Through this website, “structural, spatial, and formal relationships of the buildings were made legible not only in plans, sections, and elevations but also in three-dimensionally navigable model photos”. Combining high-resolution documentation of physical architectural models with intuitive three-dimensional navigation of digital interfaces, each project features plan drawings as well as essential bibliographic information. Created according to uniform drawing conventions, and documented according to specific criteria, the database will include more than 200 references within a period of 5 years.

As an integral part of the design process, references often constitute the starting point in the development of new approaches and spatial strategies. -- Marc Frohn and Tim Panzer.