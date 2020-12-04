Arcwood Factory / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid

+ 43

Lead Architects: Ott Kadarik, Mihkel Tüür

Design Team: Aleksei Petrov, Priit Hamer, Liis Mägi, Kadri Tamme, Harri Kaplan

Interior Architecture: Kadri Tamme Sisearhitektuur OÜ

Client: Peetri Puit OÜ

Engineering: Laur Lõvi, Indrek Mäe

Contractor: Vilcon Ehitus OÜ

City: Põlva

Country: Estonia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Arcwood by Peetri Puit is an Estonian company that produces engineered wood products from laminated wood to CLT panels with a big part of the work being custom-made orders. Their new factory, opened in 2016, is located in Põlva, South-Estonia. At first, the intention was to build two separate buildings – an office and a simple factory building. However, during the work process, the two merged together with the office block acting as a presentable entrance for both the office staff as well as the factory employees.

Cylindrical columns in front of the entrance create a unique landscape that continues in the courtyard. The construction of the entire complex is made out of wood – the main load-bearing construction is made from laminated wood while CLT panels are used for walls. All construction elements are presented and visible. Exterior wood elements are protected from the sun, wind, and rain with a double facade made out of glass. This creates a half exterior and half interior space that can be used by the employees as a balcony.

Wood is the primary theme throughout the complex that continues also in the interior architecture, both in the office block as well as the factory part of the building. Displayed wood constructions create a warm and friendly interior space in a typology that is usually associated with a cold, dark, and eerie atmosphere. Skylights, located right above the workstations, let in natural daylight.