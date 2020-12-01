Design Disruption Episode 7: Disrupting Transit, Culture, and More with Winy Mass

The COVID-19 Pandemic is a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities. The webcast series Design Disruption explores these shifts—and address issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis— through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers; putting forward creative solutions and reimagining the future of the built environment.

EPISODE 7 will focus on disrupting transit, culture, and more. Our guest will be Winy Maas, co-founder of Rotterdam-based MVRDV, a firm that specializes in disrupting established norms in architecture, urban design, and beyond. The firm’s recent projects include the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, the world’s first fully accessible art depot; the Tianjin Binhai Library, a one-of-a kind structure featuring cascading bookshelves and a luminous spherical auditorium; and a collaboration with Airbus to plan for Urban Air Mobility in our cities. Maas, who is an architect, landscape architect, and urban designer, is a Professor of Urbanism and Architecture at the Delft University of Technology. More images of MVRDV’s work can be found here.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, a contributor to The Times of India and founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series.

