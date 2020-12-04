Brazilian Houses: 14 Homes with Wooden Window Frames

Wood is a material naturally associated with beauty, versatility, and comfort and is used in many different ways in architecture, from flooring to roofing. These qualities also stand out when used in window frames.
Architecture projects that feature wooden window and door frames offer more flexibility in the design and often result in very unique solutions for each building. Although this material allows great freedom when designing custom pieces, some manufacturers sell standard models, similar to steel, aluminum, or PVC frames. Consequently, construction costs can be reduced without giving up the benefits of choosing this material.
Check out the following list of 14 Brazilian homes with wooden frames.