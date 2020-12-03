Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Carlo Ratti Associati Designs 300ft Tall Skyscraper of Stacked Tennis Courts

Carlo Ratti Associati Designs 300ft Tall Skyscraper of Stacked Tennis Courts

Save this article
Carlo Ratti Associati Designs 300ft Tall Skyscraper of Stacked Tennis Courts

Design practice CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati and architect Italo Rota designed a 300ft-tall "tennis tower" that stacks eight tennis courts on top of each other. Designed for RCS Sport, one of the major sport and media companies in Europe, the project utilizes a lightweight steel sandwich structure developed by the company Broad Sustainable Building. Dubbed the "Playscraper", the project includes 60,000 square feet of playing space.

Save this picture!
Playscraper - Tennis Tower. Image Courtesy of CRA: Gary di Silvio
Playscraper - Tennis Tower. Image Courtesy of CRA: Gary di Silvio

The tennis tower project includes eight courts layered vertically atop one another using BSB’s B-Core slab structure. As CRA outlines, the narrow sides of each structural “box” feature transparent walls with panoramic views. The two long sides incorporate an electronic facade that can stream digital content and sports matches, opening up the tower to engage passerby and those in the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
Playscraper - Tennis Tower. Image Courtesy of CRA: Gary di Silvio
Playscraper - Tennis Tower. Image Courtesy of CRA: Gary di Silvio

“This project would not just create a new icon for sports lovers,” says architect and engineer Carlo Ratti, founder of CRA and director of the MIT Senseable City Lab. “It also experiments with a new type of public space, extending vertically instead of horizontally. The tower is easy to install and dismantle and can be easily moved. This flexible approach fits the circular nature of today’s sports competitions, which move from location to location throughout the year.”

CRA and Italo Rota worked on the design as part of a larger team of engineers and technical consultants.

News via CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Carlo Ratti Associati Designs 300ft Tall Skyscraper of Stacked Tennis Courts" 03 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952439/carlo-ratti-associati-designs-300ft-tall-skyscraper-of-stacked-tennis-courts> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream