Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Higashi-Gotanda / CASE-REAL

House in Higashi-Gotanda / CASE-REAL

Save this project
House in Higashi-Gotanda / CASE-REAL

© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: CASE-REAL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daisuke Shima
  • Architect In Charge:Koichi Futatusmata, Yuki Ohnita
  • Design Cooperation And Construction:Yoshida Building Firm
  • Lighting Plan:Tatsuki Nakamura, BRANCH LIGHTING DESIGN
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. This is a two floor wooden house in a quiet residential area in the city center. The client requested us to provide two parking spaces, to build the structure to the maximum, and to create a courtyard while ensuring security.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Based on these requirements, we proposed a plan with a terrace on the second floor. In a dense residential area, it is usually challenging to get an adequate amount of light on to the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Surrounding this site, there was a low-rise apartment building, and a house of the same height. Thus, we set up a terrace on the second floor and gently divided it with angled louvers to create an intermediate space that allows light and wind to pass through while shielding the view from the neighboring land. The terrace is located on the opposite side of the staircase, creating a light-pool and diffusing the reflected light from the ceiling to the first floor through the atrium.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

In addition, there were concerns of low ceiling heights due to the setback restriction on the site and the client's request for the central air conditioning ducts for the entire building. Therefore, instead of installing unnecessary lighting fixtures on the ceiling, indirect lighting along the angled ceiling was used to control the atmosphere of the LDK on the second floor. This allowed the low ceilings to create a sense of openness and serenity, while providing a stable air environment throughout the seasons. In addition, the V-shaped metal plates for lighting extend over the entire second floor, giving a sense of depth to the space.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The majority of the exterior, such as the terrace louvers and garage shutters, were finished with hot-dip galvanized steel. The exterior walls are paneled with plates of the same finish, giving the building a solid appearance despite its wooden nature. During the day, the exterior wall reflects the surrounding green and artifacts, but at the night it gives a different expression. We also aimed to create an architecture that allows you to enjoy the changes in texture and the aging of materials gradually changing with time.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CASE-REAL
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Higashi-Gotanda / CASE-REAL" 02 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952422/house-in-higashi-gotanda-case-real> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream