Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Private Residence / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

Private Residence / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

Save this project
Private Residence / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

© Adam Letch© Adam Letch© Adam Letch© Adam Letch+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Cape Town, South Africa
  • Architect In Charge:Pieter Malan, Jan-Heyn Vorster, Peter Urry
  • Design Team:Malan Vorster Architecture, Interior Design
  • Structural Engineer:Design Tech Structural Engineers
  • Quantity Surveyor:Heinrich Beer Quantity Surveyors
  • Landscape Designer:Franchesca Watson
  • Main Contractor:Conruton Construction
  • City:Cape Town
  • Country:South Africa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Text description provided by the architects. This home embraces the beautiful natural landscape provided by the slopes of Table Mountain, Lion’s Head and Signal Hill.   Situated in the center of the City Bowl’s curvature between Devil’s Peak and Signal Hill, the building’s site offers expansive views of the city and the surrounding metropolitan area.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Some of the challenges presented by the site were negotiating the slanted terrain leading from the lower cable car slopes into Table Mountain National Park with a coherent spatial flow and mediating environmental factors whilst maximizing and framing the panoramic views of the city, bay and mountains beyond.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

The building is defined by its relationship to the landscape; in some instances, revealing glimpses of the natural setting while in others blurring the definition of interior and exterior spaces by opening up the interior spaces completely to the surroundings. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

The massing of this three level building takes clues from the mountain slope. The base of the building (in natural stone and gabion walls) is seen as an extension of the rocky outcrops on the slopes, and is housing service areas, garaging, a staff apartment and a guest apartment.  The base and stone walls are terraced and elevate the natural slope to form a new landscape for the main house to occupy.  The living areas are articulated as glazed “negative space” atop the stone base, but sheltered below the cantilevering and heavier volume of bedrooms above.  This arrangement ensures a continuous visual and spatial connection from Table Mountain to Table Bay. A double volume kitchen at the mountain side of the house enables interaction between the more private spaces (such as study, tv room and bedrooms above) and the living area below.

Save this picture!
West Elevation
West Elevation
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

The relationship of the house to both its immediate and macro-scale landscapes is further given emphasis by placing the pool and undercover entertainment areas at the “back” or mountainside of the building; thereby enhancing a sense of being enveloped in the mountain’s slopes and being offered some respite from the city’s energy.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa
Cite: "Private Residence / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design" 02 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952417/private-residence-malan-vorster-architecture-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream