World
World
  Green Grass Condesa Restaurant / Taller David Dana

Green Grass Condesa Restaurant / Taller David Dana

Green Grass Condesa Restaurant / Taller David Dana

© Jaime Navarro

Restaurant, Renovation
Mexico City, Mexico
© Jaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of on the remodel of a two-level restaurant whose main objective was to redefine the image of the place and re-organize the existing architectural program.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
The characteristics of the space and its context allowed us to design an environment with adequate natural lighting and exterior views, giving freshness to the space and at the same time creating a comfortable atmosphere.

© Jaime Navarro
Plans
© Jaime Navarro
The blaanced combination of wood, natural stones and vegetation achieves a gorgeous neutral take on modern finishes. The simplicity in the palette enriches every corner of the restaurant. Therefore, Green Grass Condesa is conceived as an interesting project in terms of its interior design and distribution, where its elements are related on both on a functional and on an aesthetic level, providing identity and character.

© Jaime Navarro
Section
© Jaime Navarro
Project location

Address:Colonia Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Taller David Dana
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentRenovationMexico
Cite: "Green Grass Condesa Restaurant / Taller David Dana" [Restaurante Green Grass Condesa / Taller David Dana] 09 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

