Mustapan Coffee Shop / Estudio Chávarro

Mustapan Coffee Shop / Estudio Chávarro

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Chipaque, Colombia
  • Architects: Estudio Chávarro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2045 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iván Ortiz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Alfa, Blend Concrete, L’Atelier, TIERRATEC
  • Architectural And Interior Design:Estudio Chávarro
  • Lighting:Estudio DEDOS
  • City:Chipaque
  • Country:Colombia
© Iván Ortiz
Text description provided by the architects. Café Mustapan has been around for over 60 years, located right in the main square of Chipaque, Colombia. The place prides itself of serving the best of traditional and local bakery and attracts clients of all types.  From local farmers to tourists, take a sit  everyday to have a arepa and a cup of coffee.

Plan
Plan
As in the majority of small towns located around the colombian Andean Region, the main economic source comes from the countryside of Chipaque and their customs are still relevant. The owners of Mustapan have always honored their farmer’s work and traditions, this is why the countryside and traditional - abandoned farmer houses, became the main inspiration for the design by Estuido Chávarro. Inspiration that is visible in the use of materials in every square meter of the simple design layout, matched with some timeless pieces of furniture and lighting.

Adobe brick and exposed concrete walls, handmade cement tiles and clay roofing tiles, among others, delivered the aesthetical identity to the place. Identity that wasn’t totally faked, as the house where the café is located is an historical colonial house, which original walls were made out of adobe bricks. During the construction phase, as planned in the design, the covering of these walls was removed and the ancient adobe bricks were left totally exposed.

The design is the result of an extensión of the place, in which some rooms of the neighbor property (the owner’s home) were added, such as the original patio, typical of all colonial houses. Which in spite of not being right in the center of the café, is the actual heart of it. This is where all materials inspired by the countryside meet and where the gothical tower of Chipaque’s church is visible from, a direct visual link with the town.

Section 04
Section 04
By the use of multiple typologies of chairs, tables and spaces to sit, visitors will have a different experience and perspective of the cafe, depending on the spot they choose to sit. Also, artificial lighting at night, seeks to wrap clients in a very special and warm atmosphere while still highlighting the architecture and materiality of the place.

Project location

Address:Chipaque, Cundinamarca, Colombia

About this office
Estudio Chávarro
Office

