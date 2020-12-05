Architecture with Built-in Furniture: 10 Projects with Brick Fixtures

Save this picture! Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio. Image © André Klotz

Many architects work in a variety of areas, designing everything from the layout of a city block to the most minute details of a building. A common trend among these projects is that the furnishings, the very things that make a structure usable and livable, are often afterthoughts for the project's creators and only become important when the structure is already built.

Of course, this is not always the case, and, for some architects, a project's furnishings are a key element of its design. This approach allows designers to explore and experiment with the versatility of various materials and treat them as though they are a part of the space, blurring the line between architecture and its furnishings.

For these kinds of projects, everything from the chairs, to the shelves, to the tables, and everything in between, blend in with and shape the space.

In this article, we highlight ten contemporary architectural projects, ranging from homes to stores and offices, that demonstrate the versatility of brick as a fixture in interior design, effectively transforming furniture into works of architecture and vice versa.

Year: 2013

2013 Location: Barcelona, Spain

Save this picture! Rocha Apartment / CaSA. Image © Roberto Ruiz

Year: 2015

2015 Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Save this picture! Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design. Image © Jaime Navarro

Year: 2017

2017 Location: Brasilia, Brazil

Save this picture! Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami

Year: 2019

2019 Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture! Hygge Studio / Melina Romano Interiores. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Year: 2020

2020 Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture! Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio. Image © André Klotz

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

Save this picture! Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Yerevan, Armenia

Save this picture! HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio. Image © Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Beijing, China

Save this picture! Café Parallel / TEMP. Image © Weiqi Jin

Year: 2019

2019 Location: Nanjing, China

Save this picture! TaiOursea Laomendong SPA Shop / RoarcRenew. Image © Freeman

Year: 2019

2019 Location: Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Save this picture! HER Shop / CLAP Studio. Image © Daniel Rueda

