Architecture in Mexico: Emblematic Houses of Valle de Bravo

Save this picture! Barranca Valle Houses / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Iván Ramírez. Image © Jaime Navarro

+ 31

Mexico's Valle de Bravo region, to the southeast of Mexico City, is characterized by the Presa Miguel Alemán lake, created in 1947 as a reservoir for Mexico City and Toluca's water supply. Thanks to its proximity to the capital, Valle de Bravo is a popular weekend destination for residents of surrounding cities. This in turn has sparked the interest of various architects, who have aimed to create projects that enhance visitors' experience such as offering an optimal view of the lake, or an immersive experience in the surrounding forest.

Several architects and firms such as Alberto Kalach, Fernanda Canales, Dellekamp Arquitectos, Estudio MMX, and PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados, to name a few, have taken up the task of exploring the area's landscape in an effort to better understand the context of the architecture that calls the valley home. In this article, we present a compilation of some of Valle de Bravo's most iconic houses that have made their mark on Mexican architecture.

Save this picture! Barranca Valle Houses / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Iván Ramírez. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Terreno House / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! CRA House / Estudio MMX. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! CMV House / Estudio MMX. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Las Golondrinas House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! San Simón Cabins / Weber Arquitectos. Image © Sergio López

Save this picture! Di Dox House / Magaldi Studio. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso. Image © Rory Gardiner

Save this picture! Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! L7 House/ Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño). Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! House in the Woods / Parque Humano. Image © Paul Rivera

Save this picture! Tucán House / Taller Héctor Barroso. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos. Image © José Margaleff

Save this picture! House in Avándaro / Taller Héctor Barroso. Image © César Béjar

Save this picture! SP House / Weber Arquitectos. Image © Alfonso de Béjar

Save this picture! 5 Houses / Fernando Weber. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! m House / saavedra arquitectos. Image © Ricardo De La Concha

Save this picture! A House / Método. Image © Tatiana Mestre

Save this picture! De la Roca House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! Chipicas House / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Lakeview House / grupoarquitectura. Image © Agustín Garza

Save this picture! La Peña / MÉTODO. Image © Tatiana Mestre

Save this picture! La Roca House / Parque Humano. Image © Paul Rivera, ArchPhoto

Save this picture! Mestre Houses / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! LS House / RED Group. Image © Hector Velasco Facio

Save this picture! Maza House / CHK arquitectura. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

Save this picture! L House / LANZA Atelier. Image © Onnis Luque

On a biweekly basis, ArchDaily explores a new territory with our series Architecture from Mexico in an effort to take a look outside of the big cities and to highlight the work taking place in different areas of the country.