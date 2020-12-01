Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. La Doyenne Renovation and Extension / NatureHumaine

La Doyenne Renovation and Extension / NatureHumaine

Save this project
La Doyenne Renovation and Extension / NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

© Raphaël Thibodeau© Raphaël Thibodeau© Raphaël Thibodeau© Raphaël Thibodeau+ 26

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Montreal, Canada
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. La Doyenne is a renovation and the expansion project of a Victorian house built in 1887, a few steps away from Square Saint-Louis in Montreal. In a high-density built environment characteristic of the Plateau Mont Royal, the main challenge to meet the desire of its new occupants was to design an extension in the back yard preserving their privacy from the side and rear buildings. The project's singularity comes from the integration of multiple floor level variations. One enters the house through the living room, located half a level above the street, to reach the backyard, slightly recessed into the garden. This intervention aims to create a height offset in relation to the level of the neighboring terraces while reinforcing the verticality of the interior volumes.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The proportions of the dining room and kitchen are then perceived as double height spaces. The exterior envelope of the house integrates several devices aimed at preserving the privacy of its occupants while allowing light to enter; the steel blades in front of the bedroom window as well as solid steel panels on the side windows reduce lateral views. Lastly, the skylights and stairwells let zenithal light into the heart of the house. Inside, the majestic staircase at the entrance to the house is preserved and restored. It remains the centerpiece of the house while creating a relationship with the new elements. Two staircases are added; the first one connects the living room to the dining room. The second, an helicoidal staircase leads to the roof terrace. Both are united by their imperial green tone inspired by the history of the building.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The palette of the project is composed of both noble materials such as the oak floors and wooden furniture characteristic of old bourgeois homes, and raw materials like the stainless-steel countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. In this way, the Doyenne capitalizes on the density of its surroundings to unveil a project that is intimately integrated into its environment. Spread over 4 levels, its interior spatiality is a continuous space accentuating the interaction between the parts of the house.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NatureHumaine
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsCanada
Cite: "La Doyenne Renovation and Extension / NatureHumaine" 01 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952311/la-doyenne-renovation-and-extension-naturehumaine> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream