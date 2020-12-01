Axpo Holding AG US Headquarters / BoND

+ 12

Lead Architects: Noam Dvir, Daniel Rauchwerger

Architect Of Record: Spector Group

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The new American Headquarters of Axpo Holding AG present a fresh perspective on contemporary workplace design, use of sustainable materials in interiors, and our own fascination with Swiss precision.

Taking hints from Swiss airport lounges and Mad Men era office decor, this 28th floor Midtown office is characterized by dark and refined interiors contrasted with red, gray and chrome fixtures and fabrics. The office includes a bullpen (trading area), conference room, a board room, private offices and public areas for gathering and dining. Sweeping views of Fifth Avenue and the nearby St. Patrick’s Cathedral Spire anchor the different spaces.

Axpo’s corporate brand identity and “Swissness” were key drivers of the design. Fittingly, we decided to source the majority of the furniture from Swiss companies like Vitra and USM, known worldwide for their cutting-edge design and quality. Artworks by Swiss artists were carefully curated throughout the office.

We were inspired by Axpo’s commitment to sustainable energy and developed a design that encompasses sustainability and longevity. Furniture pieces were selected according to their ability to perform functionally and aesthetically over time. The modular nature of the USM cabinets will allow the office users to change and adapt their configuration, while the outstanding quality of Vitra’s furniture and fabric that will not weather over time. Axpo’s commitment to sustainability is also evident in the selection of untraditional natural and recycled materials throughout the office: the reception desk is made of leftover wood chips, charred reclaimed wood slats line the walls of the foyer space, and carpet made of 90% recycled materials was used for the entire office.