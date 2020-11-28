Weave House / Wahana Architects

+ 15

Architect In Charge: Rudy Kelana

Design Team: Ruth Connie Rajagukguk

Construction: Wahana Cipta Selaras

Interior Design: Indesign Interior

Lighting: SolutioN – Lighting & Controller

Structure : Ricky Theo Design

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Starting from a question “How do you make a family, each of which already has a busy and fairly dense activity in the midst of the hustle bustle of the city of Jakarta, when they come home they can experience bonding each other in a quality, warm, intimate space, and beautiful?”

This residence is located on an area of 435 sqm which is surrounded by a relatively high building reaching three floors with a building area 1020 sqm which is flanked and facing other dwellings as high as three floors. The location seen does not have a great potential to be processed between the relationship between inside and outside environment. Therefore, an idea is needed to form a new space that seem “introverted” through mass exploration in such a way. However, in the rooftop area, there is a potential site with a slight view showing the city skyline and the building’s charming lighting. Therefore, afterwards there is a design development in this area so the residents have additional space to enjoy activities in the house.

Facing the context of this location, we implement a unique building façade that combines aesthetics while creating privacy as to maintain the safety of the residents of the house. A slightly transparent façade is needed to provide an adequate dose of privacy in the inner space against the outer space. It takes a façade idea that is not too rigid, there is an informal impression to soften the mass of the building. So we decided to use a local material, namely synthetic webbing which has a light material character and has enormous potential to be explored.

The webbing that cover the second and third floors of the house seem closed from the outside but still create light into the house through the lattice. Accompanying the front view is a fence that is patterned to resemble woven with laser cut metal material. The exterior of this building has an impression that is far from rigid which is often juxtaposed with the image of a modern house. This continues in the interior of the house that projects a homey impression for the residents.

The concept of this house creates a center or core in the middle of the house as the axis connecting the spaces in the house. The center is a pool area surrounded by a mass of buildings containing a family room, dining room, bedroom and others. As if making the house have connection with nature or the outside environment as opposed to the closed impression of the house.

We like continuous space fluid flow, there is always interaction and continuity between one space and another. Overall this design looks to the client’s character, simple and like a touch of modern style. So the main point in this design project is the shape of the building which is the result of exploration of synthetic woven materials, as well as exploration and how to fill the space for this building.