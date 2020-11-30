Submit a Project Advertise
Billère Farmer Market / Pierre Marsan

© Franck Brouillet© Franck Brouillet© Franck Brouillet© Franck Brouillet+ 33

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Market
Billère, France
  • Architects: Pierre Marsan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Franck Brouillet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chouard
  • Architect In Charge:Pierre Marsan
  • City:Billère
  • Country:France
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Why don't seaside restaurants offer canned sardines on their menu when industrialization has made it possible to qualitatively optimize our food resources? Construction materials are also subject to qualitative constraints. The use of glued wood, in particular, makes it possible to use a bio-based material with optimized assembly qualities. Other construction choices are possible. 

© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

One of the objectives of this project is to participate in the development of the timber industry, using local resources. This involves initiating a construction process using materials in a short circuit. From the diversity of species that make up the richness of our territory, we have chosen Pyrenean silver fir for the framework and Douglas wood for the cladding. To ensure the availability of materials, we met with stakeholders in the wood industry prior to construction upstream of its realization. 

© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

We then optimized the construction system using solid wood pieces. The use of load-bearing points inside the building makes it possible to reduce the number of triangulated beams. To improve comfort, a transparent wall running from the framework to the cladding forming the skylight will protect the public from environmental changes. The green cover was generated by two roof sections, each diagonally covering one half of the building.

© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

The cover extends into a canopy to protect the goods delivery areas. The volume is a parallelepiped whose north facade has been rotated to align with the road to Bayonne. As seen in aerial photographs from1935, there remain rural crossroads and two villas (one of which became the Town Hall and the other a municipal building) opposite a mall of plane trees. On the west side buildings form a gate in line with the national road. The market hall is located as close as possible to this road to create a second, eastern gateway in conjunction with the apartment building.

© Franck Brouillet
© Franck Brouillet

Project location

Address:Billère, France

