Box Factory House / hb+a Architects

Box Factory House / hb+a Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Jackson, United States
  • Clients:Box Lab
  • Engineering:SDE Engineering for Foundation Slab Only
  • Landscape:Box Lab
  • Consultants:Box Lab
  • Collaborators:Box Lab
  • City:Jackson
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a prefabricated, off-grid single-family residence produced by the R&D arm of hb+a Architects called Box Lab. The intent was to explore construction efficiencies and produce a project resilient to climate emergencies. Hafsa Burt, AIA as the architect and founder of Box Lab set ambitious goals upfront to achieve a truly off-grid project that relies only on renewable energy for all its functions. The project is a zero energy, zero carbon home with R-50 insulation to further conserve energy.

Site plan
Site plan
Ahead of electrification mandates in California, the project proves to be a successful, working example of electrification not dependent on fossil fuels. The interior explores minimalist architectural form to inspire through light and color, its relationship to the land, and sweeping views. The design focus is on space and resource preservation that grasps a visitor as soon as they enter the home. The project serves as a retreat for industry peers and climate activists. The site’s ecosystem is also preserved and most all of the 9 acres remain pervious and welcome to wildlife. The topography was used to the fullest for drainage, views, and orientation. An existing creek on the site has also been left untouched. The project has a patent-pending for its unique custom features and has been customized to the site’s unique characteristics for optimum sustainability.

An important goal of the project was to make use of prefabricated efficiencies to significantly reduce construction time and waste. The project beat all its goals. Prefabricated elements have been greatly customized for beauty, efficiency, and sustainability. hb+a Architects’ motto is “Zero (energy/carbon) is everything” and for the past 20 years, explorations into environmental sustainability, Indoor Air quality, and the health of the planet and its people have been the firm’s prime focus.

Cite: "Box Factory House / hb+a Architects" 26 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952223/box-factory-house-hb-plus-a-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

