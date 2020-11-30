Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. The House of Wood, Straw and Cork / LCA architetti

The House of Wood, Straw and Cork / LCA architetti

Save this project
The House of Wood, Straw and Cork / LCA architetti

© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability
Magnago, Italy
  • Architects: LCA architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Falegnameria Codar, SMP serramenti, Tecnosugheri
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Casa quattro designed by LCA architetti (Luca Compri Architects) is a sustainable house characterized by extremely simple architecture.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The property is located in a small town near Milan, the owners are a young couple of computer scientists who have decided to live and work in close contact with nature.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The building is located on the edge of the village and overlooks a small wood of acacias.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

On the ground floor we find the entrance, the kitchen, a bedroom, a study, two bathrooms, a laundry room and a large living room; on the mezzanine floor there is a small gym, a bedroom, a bathroom and a study overlooking the living room.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The center of the house is characterized by a double-height space full of natural light, fully glazed to the north and partially to the south; in order to establish a direct dialogue with the external landscape free from walls that obstruct the view. The unique and wonderful spectacle of the sky, the countryside and the forest are a constant presence in the daily life of the house and of the people who live there.

Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor

On the outside, the simplicity of the architectural composition recalls the small farmhouses and barns of the Lombard countryside, making the house a primitive building devoid of any non-essential element.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Nature also guides the choice of building materials: wood for the basic structure, rice straw and cork as insulators; the interior finishes and furnishings are in stone and oak wood.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The only decorative "whim" concerns the surface processing of the external insulation in visible cork: the slabs were pantographed in 3D and decorated in an eccentric way - in sharp but deliberate contrast with the poor soul of the house - the naturalness of the material makes the facades of the house alive and vibrant with light.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The intention was to ennoble elements (cork and straw) that were very poor in themselves to highlight their unique characteristics in terms not only of sustainability, efficiency and durability but also and above all of aesthetic beauty.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The building is self-powered thanks to the contributions of passive and active solar energy, eliminating consumption and C02 emissions; the materials used are almost completely natural and can be easily recycled once the building is decommissioned.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

The will of the designer and the clients was to work on a bio-ecological project, ethically correct, with a simple and natural soul and an almost primitive bare architecture.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LCA architetti
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityItaly
Cite: "The House of Wood, Straw and Cork / LCA architetti" 30 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952204/the-house-of-wood-straw-and-cork-lca-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream