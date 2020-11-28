Submit a Project Advertise
"There is an Incredible Order Created by Nature": In Conversation with Anupama Kundoo

In Louisiana Channel's latest interview, Indian architect Anupama Kundoo shares her thoughts on the importance of observing the surroundings from the perspective of time and its imprint on matter. "Before humans, there was an architecture that life itself creates," says the architect discussing the natural world as a source of inspiration, pointing out that one "can see the same question already solved by nature".

Wall House. Image © Javier Callejas
Anupama Kundoo's award-winning practice focuses on using material research and low-impact building technologies to create adequate architectural responses to diverse social and economic contexts. Balancing theory and practice, her work spans multiple areas and scales, from residential and public buildings to installations and urban planning. Kundoo's most notable projects include Wall House, Full Fill Home, Volontariat Home for Homeless Children, or Unbound, The Library Of Lost Books. In 2012, the architect contributed to the Venice Biennale and its "Common Ground" theme with a 1:1 scale replica of the Wall House. Kundoo is currently Chair of 'Affordable Habitat' program at UCJC Madrid.

Volontariat Home for Homeless Children. Image © Deepshikha Jain
The interview was done in connection to the exhibition Taking Time, which opened this October at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark. The display provides an insight into Kundoo's approach of time as an architectural resource and showcases the architect's extensive preoccupation with sustainable, traditional materials and building practices. Taking Time is the latest instalment in the exhibition series The Architect's Studio, which brings into focus sustainable and socially aware architecture.

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Louisiana Channel's series of interviews.

News Via Louisiana Channel.

