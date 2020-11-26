Meet the Winners of ArchDaily's 2020 Architectural Visualization Awards

Save this picture! Lost in Melbourne. Conceptual Category Jury Winner.

After 3 weeks of voting, the results are finally in. The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards has just selected the winners of its first edition. Out of 750 visualizations submitted from all over the world, 6 winning images were chosen, two for each of the following categories: Exterior, Interior, and Conceptual.

Gathering more than 10 000 votes, This awards has come to an end. Presented by IPEVO, Cove.tool, and Concepts, the contest aimed to find the most talented individuals, who inspire us and help us visualize the future of our cities and buildings.

Each category has received 2 laureates, one by popular vote and another by the jury. A record number of people have cast their votes selecting the 3 most popular winners. The jury, a team of ArchDaily curators, made his own choice, picking one champion per group.

Discover below the talented selection of winners, from across the world.

Exterior - Popular Vote Winner

Rat Hole by Jean-Paul El Hachem (JPAG)

Exterior - Jury Winner

Northern Wisps by Bartosz Domiczek

Interior - Popular Vote Winner

Inner Garden by Tsimailo Lyashenko Partners

Interior - Jury Winner

Contemplating by Eric Dietze

Conceptual - Popular Vote Winner

Homework Girl in the Lonely City by Fernando Longhi and Pedro Ribs

Conceptual - Jury Winner

Lost in Melbourne by Li Han and Hu Yan, Vicky Lam and RMIT University students

RMIT University students: Ronaldo Baohong Li, Chaoyu Yang, Devyani VJ, Dijia Yang, Gergo Andrej, Houzhi Du, Ingrid Jung Cheng, Iva, Jessica Liu, Jingui Sun, Kenny Ken-Li Chong, Leon Wang, Alan Lim Chia Chuin, Matija Dolenc, Mingzi Pan, Nick, Peder Kjaervik, Ruoyun Li, Siva Jayakumar, Sophie Sander, Teng Guo, Violet Barnes

