Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. Azoris Royal Garden Hotel / box: arquitectos

Azoris Royal Garden Hotel / box: arquitectos

Save this project
Azoris Royal Garden Hotel / box: arquitectos

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 48

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Ponta Delgada District, Portugal
  • Lead Architects:Barbara Morgado, Oscar Catarino, Fabiana Velho Cabral
  • Client:Azoris Hotéis, S.A.
  • City:Ponta Delgada District
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project approach to the remodeling accommodation units, is based on two remarkable pre-existing principles.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

It is a building marked by its strong connection to the Japanese garden, developing around it, in a traditional central garden environment. The architecture that designs it, is a pragmatic exercise, very organized and formally within a reticulated pattern of contained dimensioning, in regular metrics.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The Tatami is the element that translates and contains these principles, therefore elected as the principle that generates the concept of intervention. Not only for its dimensional character, but also for its regulatory form, this was the “leitmotiv”, for the lexicon used as a support for scale and space proportion of the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Using natural materials made sense, according to the interpretation of the environment generated by that garden. Stone, steel and wood, recreate the room element, in a unifying context of the building, in its past, present and the idea of future development.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Several typologies were explored, capable of differentiating similar spaces from one another, in an interesting relation of the unit variants, giving diversity in the modulation.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ponta Delgada District, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
box: arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodGlassFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Azoris Royal Garden Hotel / box: arquitectos" [Hotel Azoris Royal Garden / box: arquitectos] 27 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952162/azoris-royal-garden-hotel-box-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream