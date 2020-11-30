Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli y Facundo López

Save this project
© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, Landscape
La Plata, Argentina
  • Architects: Ezequiel Spinelli, Facundo S. López
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  59
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Trimble
  • Collaboration In Construction Management:Julián I. Kelis, Mirella Villanueva
  • Collaborator:Joaquin Traverso, Giovanni Mario Pemintel Lines
  • Engineering:Julian Lafuente, Gastón Flores
  • Construction:Ramón Martinez, José Martinez
  • Painting:Eusebio Martinez
  • Smithy:Ramiro Budiño
  • Electricity:Jorge Ramos, Carlos Ramos
  • Plumbing:Walter Romero.
  • Zingueria:German Marchini
  • Landscape:Mirella Villanueva
  • City:La Plata
  • Country:Argentina
Project Specifications
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. This is a small remodeling, located in the center of the city of La Plata, Province of Buenos Aires. A corner house that did not serve the needs of a young couple who wanted to make their home.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The curious operation that we proposed to them was, instead of enlarging the house, making it smaller and optimizing it. With an emptying operation we gave light to a bedroom and the possibility of light entering from two orientations to the living room.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

A space as long and wide as possible, entirely open to a patio, which matches in size. A 12 meter span beam, apparently unnecessary for a 50 square meter house, ensures the absence of columns, of mediations between the interior and the exterior. The carpentry can be opened and the living space, meager, is doubled in the patio. Now there is a house where interior and exterior are the same, where patio and living room are the same. A wall that is white on the inside and black on the outside limits visuals and gives protection to that patio.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The house needed that clear, quiet courtyard, isolated from the city outside. However, the look of design over construction remains the key to the project. This beam, only possible thanks to the reinforced concrete, produces the opening and an eaves that produces the shade protection to the north. Like the galleries of the ranch of the Argentine pampas. Here, the absence of space, of infinite perspectives of the plain, is replaced by the neutral white image of the plastered wall. The user will imagine any width they want on that white canvas.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Section
Section
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

Cite: "Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli y Facundo López" [Casa Patio / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López] 30 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952146/patio-house-ezequiel-spinelli-y-facundo-lopez> ISSN 0719-8884

