WOL Center / Iván Marín + Doho constructivo

Lead Architect: Iván Marín

Design Team: Doho Constructivo

Clients: Dr. Domingo Ruíz López | Ruíz Consultores

City: Morelia

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Business Center with physical and virtual offices.

It is a workspace, with broad areas of collaboration, offering networking, co-working and collaborative integration services, rooms for conducting business and work meetings, where service and functionality are a priority.

Its simple shape is completely wrapped by lattice that gives it texture and privacy.