WOL Center / Iván Marín + Doho constructivo

Morelia, Mexico
Architects: Doho Constructivo, Iván Marín
- Area: 412 m²
- Year: 2016
- Photographs: José Carlos Macouzet
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Chaos Software Production Studio, Trimble Navigation
- Lead Architect:Iván Marín
- Design Team:Doho Constructivo
- Clients:Dr. Domingo Ruíz López | Ruíz Consultores
- City:Morelia
- Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Business Center with physical and virtual offices.
It is a workspace, with broad areas of collaboration, offering networking, co-working and collaborative integration services, rooms for conducting business and work meetings, where service and functionality are a priority.
Its simple shape is completely wrapped by lattice that gives it texture and privacy.