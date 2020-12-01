Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
WOL Center / Iván Marín + Doho constructivo

WOL Center / Iván Marín + Doho constructivo

  Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Morelia, Mexico
  Architects: Doho Constructivo, Iván Marín
  Area: 412
  Year: 2016
  Photographs: José Carlos Macouzet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Chaos Software Production Studio, Trimble Navigation
  Lead Architect: Iván Marín
  Design Team: Doho Constructivo
  Clients: Dr. Domingo Ruíz López | Ruíz Consultores
  City: Morelia
  Country: Mexico
© José Carlos Macouzet
Text description provided by the architects. Business Center with physical and virtual offices.

© José Carlos Macouzet
Plans
© José Carlos Macouzet
It is a workspace, with broad areas of collaboration, offering networking, co-working and collaborative integration services, rooms for conducting business and work meetings, where service and functionality are a priority.

© José Carlos Macouzet
Sections and elevations
© José Carlos Macouzet
Its simple shape is completely wrapped by lattice that gives it texture and privacy.

© José Carlos Macouzet
© José Carlos Macouzet
Project location

Address: Gobernación 12, Cinco de Diciembre, 58280 Morelia, Mich., Mexico

About this office
Iván Marín
Office
Doho constructivo
Office

