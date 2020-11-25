Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. NT House / 2929DesignLab

NT House / 2929DesignLab

Save this project
NT House / 2929DesignLab

© Bline Space© Bline Space© Bline Space© Bline Space+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: 2929DesignLab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bline Space
  • Architect In Charge:Sant Suwatcharapinun, Tanawat Malisuwan
  • Design Team:2929DesignLab
  • Clients:Natni Mattawanon
  • Engineering:Khomsan Kaewudom
  • City:Chiang Mai
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bline Space
© Bline Space

Text description provided by the architects. NT house is located in the early housing project (established around 1960) in Chiang Mai city, which is in the vicinity of Doi Suthep (the most important mountain of Chiang Mai). Not only because of the location wise, but also because the personality of two owners who love peace, nature and privacy can be regarded as significant factors in designing this house. The design was primarily chosen to respond to both project contexts - to create a view that can appreciate nature - and the complete privacy of the house.

Save this picture!
© Bline Space
© Bline Space
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Bline Space
© Bline Space

The house itself has an L-shaped building with a large green space inward. This two-story houses are built from reinforced concrete structures, where the ground floor consists of the plugged-in parking space connecting to the entrance hall and the integrated living-dining room. On the one end it continues to the kitchen, while another end goes to the studying room and a suite guest bedroom. Another important feature of the house is the staircase hall. It functions also as a double space hall with the gap beneath the volume of the shifted wall on the second floor. It allows the air can be circulated through.

Save this picture!
© Bline Space
© Bline Space

This gap – created by the shifted wall – offers such an alternated stack effect for this massive house, meanwhile the gap becomes the channel to let the lights from above to shine through at night. It creates the different feeling when the lights are pouring out onto the external wall. The view at the end of the second floor stairs leads to the Buddha shelf sunken in a circular shape wall – to create a sense of calm and serene. And then we enter the second floor bedroom, and outside with a balcony for planting trees and morning exercise.

Save this picture!
© Bline Space
© Bline Space
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

Because we aim to maximize the use of green space, so by locating green space at the back seems to be the best option. It also allows us to build the house close to the set-back boundary, where the walls of the house are integrated and function as a fence all at once. For us, it was a great opportunity to create a shape of the solid block building, where the wall surface can become the backdrop of the playful shadow of the tree and of the building itself. Opaque shapes have been replaced with the light at night, it seems like the expression of the house have changed in every moment.

Save this picture!
© Bline Space
© Bline Space

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
2929DesignLab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "NT House / 2929DesignLab" 25 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952105/nt-house-2929designlab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream