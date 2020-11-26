Pantera Filmes Studio / Matú Arquitetura

+ 19

Offices Interiors • Vila Buarque, Brazil Architects: Matú Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 30 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cremme , Jardim do Centro , Plume , Traccia Mobile

Lead Architect: Gabrieli Azevedo

Design Team: Fernanda Lins, Bruna Marchiori, Ana Pernambuco

Cliente: Pantera Filmes

City: Vila Buarque

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Pantera Filmes is a film production company located in São Paulo.

When they change address, they looked for Matú Arquitetura for a functional project that would solve the working space and the storage of the filming gear.

Facing with this request, Matú explored creative ideas to concentrate workstation and gear storage through a single piece designed by themselves.

Scaffold as a modular structure, with an urban and ephemeral character, articulates strength and varied possibilities of using it, which is why it was chosen as the main element of the design.

The structure is strong and equally light, allowing natural light that favors the entire ambient. It also allows the modulation of uses, such as workstation, support for hooks and hammock and a corner reserved for relaxed meetings and breaks.

The blackwood-clad is a backdrop for decorative objects such as old camcorders, pictures and favorite books, in addition to contrasting with purple, highlighting the company's colors.

The presence of plants is essential to finalize the customer's order in its entirety. Besides being a personal hobbie, the wild aesthetic could not be lacking in the striking identity of this studio. Amid the vegetation planted in different pots, furniture was proposed as loose items subject to change as needed.