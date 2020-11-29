7 Louisiana Channel Interviews Exploring the Architecture, Thoughts and Design Values of Renowned Architects

As a platform for the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Louisiana Channel has been stimulating conversations around architecture, art, and the creative world at large. The architecture series provides fascinating insights into the thought process of distinguished architects and their work. Discover seven of the most inspiring interviews created over the past year, discussing a wide array of subjects from exemplary projects, to cities, to architects' design philosophy.

Anna Heringer: The Walls are Dancing

German architect Anna Heringer talks about the recently inaugurated Anandaloy centre in Bangladesh, a social space that became a catalyst for local development. The architect shares her commitment to sustainability and touches on the importance of the transfer of know-how to local communities through participatory building processes.

Junya Ishigami on Tokyo

Junya Ishigami talks about Tokyo and what he sees as the defining traits of the vibrant and diverse metropole. Discussing what he likes about the city, the Japanese architect underlines Tokyo's polycentrism and explains how being made up of different small town allows the city to preserve its very local characteristics.

Anupama Kundoo: Taking Time to Rethink

The architect speaks passionately about time as the most important human resource and why this notion should be applied to architecture: "Architecture outlives the human life." Anupama Kundoo reflects on the sense of urgency governing the current design process and urges architects to take time to rethink their work and refine their designs.

Peter Eisenman: Field of Otherness

"Architecture, I believe, is necessary to mark collective memory." One of the leading contemporary American architects, Peter Eisenman, here shares the thoughts that went into building the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, and how he sought to transform a feeling of "being lost in space in time" into the memorial.

Vandkunsten Architects on Communities

Jens Thomas Arnfred and Søren Nielsen, co-founders of the award-winning Danish practice Vandkunsten Architects, talk about nurturing the sense of community through design and reflect on the studio's preoccupation with planning in a way that gives the residents "a chance to meet each other and be together about something."

Junya Ishigami: Creating Nature with Time

"If things created by humans should function next to natural things, the passing of time is necessary. Only the passage of time will bring forward the kind of landscape I want to create," says Junya Ishigami when talking about his award-winning project, the poetic landscape Water Garden.

Balkrishna Doshi: The Symphony of Architecture

Indian Pritzker Prize-winner Balkrishna Doshi narrates how he became an award-winning architect, his traditional Hindu beliefs and culture, and why he considers a building a living, growing organism.

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Louisiana Channel's series of interviews.