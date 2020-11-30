Shenzhen Middle School / HITAD

+ 33

Project Managers: Quan Yuan, Feng Zhou

Project Leaders: Mingyan Zhang, Yunping Li

Lead Architect: Tao Wu

Design Team: Jiaxin Sheng, Wei Zhao, Rui Yan, Bin Chang, Yongjie Bian Yanjun Zhao, Bin

Architectural Design: Yansheng Zhang, Xianhui Zhu, Fudong Xu, Xiaodong Zhu, Peipei Zheng, Shizhuang Zhu

Interior Design: Baolan Huang, Guoliang Xu, Hongyu Wang, Chenghao Li, Zhenbang Xing, Siqi Wang

Curtain Wall Design: Bing Qu, Wanqing Yang, Chuan Chen

Structural Design: Hongxing Wang, Xingtao Wei, Jianwei Wang, Yanmin Li, Jiaquan Sun, Xiaoqiang Zhou, Yachao Chen, Qingling Pan, Shuang Gu, Shijie Lang

Electrical Design: Bo Yu, Shuwei Wang, Baolong Shen, Xinwei Mi, Heng Jin, Shuai Ouyang

Havc: Bin Sun, Hongquan Du, Liying Zhang, Lan Yao

Water Supply And Drainage: Shouyong Liu, Yang Liu, Hong Li, Huawen Sun, Junyang Gao

Intelligent Design: Shuwei Wang

Floodlight Design: Lei Shi

Bim Design: Hao Jiang, Yiting Gao, Xiaoqiang Zhou, Hong Li, Bin Sun, Baolong Shen, Yiyang Song, Qian Dong, Haitao Li

Client: Bureau Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality

Clients In Charge: Wujin Chen, Lina Ma, Yufeng Fan, Luzhen Zuo

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Middle School was founded in 1947 and has a history of more than 70 years. Over the past 70 years ,with the vicissitudes of life and the progress of iteration ,it has sharpened into a banner of Shenzhen Special Zone. In order to highlight the status and characteristics of Shenzhen Middle School, the design aims to it forms the unique architectural image,which has an elegant college atmosphere and an orderly etiquette space.

Save this picture! sports and art center. Image © Shuxiang Wei

The construction site of the project is located at No. 1068, Nigang West Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen, the former site of Shenzhen Information Vocational and Technical College. The topographic elevation difference in the site, the current river course in the site, the subway line across the campus and the existing buildings are all brought great limitations and challenges to the design. The project covers an area of about 100,000 square meters, with a total construction area of about 170,000 square meters. Among them, the new construction area is 165,600 square meters, and the reserved construction area is 0.45 million square meters. The construction includes the teaching building of the college, STEAM activity center, dormitory and canteen, recreation and sports center, swimming pool, storm gallery and outdoor sports facilities. It is a high school with 75 classes and a seating capacity of 3750 students.

On the limited site, Nigang Campus magnifies the natural environment and pays close attention to the contact between human and nature, so that teachers and students can realize the knowledge and reality in nature. The design strives to lift the function of the building above the second floor, and the first floor forms a continuous grey space, where the interface between the building and nature disappears and blends seamlessly.

Save this picture! sports and art center. Image © Shuxiang Wei

Using the continuous space of the roof, a three-storey roof courtyard is formed, and all groups of colleges are surrounded by greenery. The ground and two groups of courtyards above ground are connected by open stairs, and the whole school becomes a huge multi-dimensional and multi-layered garden.

The design uses the architectural space with an ancient Chinese view of nature and a sense of ritual to express the extensive and profound unity of nature and humanity and the order of space rites in Chinese culture. Express the inheritance of regional culture with abstract architectural symbols and features such as Huo er wall, arcade building and patio.

Express the hundreds of years campus culture inside the story with the massive red brick and the stone material. Carry on the spirit tradition with the unique symbol of Shenzhen High School －Phoenix wood.