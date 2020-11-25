Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Gardening Terrace House / Chơn.a

Gardening Terrace House / Chơn.a

Save this project
Gardening Terrace House / Chơn.a

© Quang Chon© Quang Chon© Quang Chon© Quang Chon+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nha Trang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Chon.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Chon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, INAX, TAICERA, Toto, Panasonic
  • Architect In Charge:Quang Chon
  • Associates:Nguyen Minh Phuc, Ho Thi Thanh Thuy, Huynh Dat Dao, Duong Thi Tuyet
  • Construction Engineer:Van Thi
  • Construction Manager:Mai Tran Dang Vuong
  • City:Nha Trang
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Chon
© Quang Chon

Text description provided by the architects. Each house has a beautiful soul. The surrounding situations to wrap a house is always advantageous when people understand them, and feel within them a peaceful and sharing mind.

Save this picture!
© Quang Chon
© Quang Chon
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The western land is located on a large road in the center of a newly formed urban area. Direct solar radiation hit at noon, along with traffic noise and dust were all factors to be mentioned when we surveyed the current state of the lot.

Save this picture!
© Quang Chon
© Quang Chon

The terraced space and the terraced roof system created continuing floor gardens, with deep setbacks shielding from the hot sun in the afternoon. From each bedroom, people feel the morning sunlight shine through the green foliage beside the large doors. With the public corridors, balcony, we want to make some forward spaces between public space and private space. It is the transition in light, the nature space, view and the human connection in the spaces, that is both open and inclusive, both private and sensitive.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

With traditional atmosphere and modern material to create the living space, we tried to reconcile the external life with the spiritual life of every human, bringing them back to peace in their inner soul. Water surface, trees, light and cool winds allow people and nature to live together, sharing the days of one human life.

Save this picture!
© Quang Chon
© Quang Chon

Nature is a therapeutics marvelous thing that the creator has bestowed on man, feeling life through every sunshine, green shoot or breeze; in every breath, every twig branch of leaves or a calm lake surface. The tranquility is always present in every space, making people also feel peace from deep within each soul.

Save this picture!
© Quang Chon
© Quang Chon

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Chon.a
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: " Gardening Terrace House / Chơn.a" 25 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952030/gardening-terrace-house-cho> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream