Gardening Terrace House / Chơn.a

Houses • Nha Trang, Vietnam Architects: Chon.a

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Quang Chon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sika INAX TAICERA Toto Panasonic Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Quang Chon

Associates: Nguyen Minh Phuc, Ho Thi Thanh Thuy, Huynh Dat Dao, Duong Thi Tuyet

Construction Engineer: Van Thi

Construction Manager: Mai Tran Dang Vuong

City: Nha Trang

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Each house has a beautiful soul. The surrounding situations to wrap a house is always advantageous when people understand them, and feel within them a peaceful and sharing mind.

The western land is located on a large road in the center of a newly formed urban area. Direct solar radiation hit at noon, along with traffic noise and dust were all factors to be mentioned when we surveyed the current state of the lot.

The terraced space and the terraced roof system created continuing floor gardens, with deep setbacks shielding from the hot sun in the afternoon. From each bedroom, people feel the morning sunlight shine through the green foliage beside the large doors. With the public corridors, balcony, we want to make some forward spaces between public space and private space. It is the transition in light, the nature space, view and the human connection in the spaces, that is both open and inclusive, both private and sensitive.

With traditional atmosphere and modern material to create the living space, we tried to reconcile the external life with the spiritual life of every human, bringing them back to peace in their inner soul. Water surface, trees, light and cool winds allow people and nature to live together, sharing the days of one human life.

Nature is a therapeutics marvelous thing that the creator has bestowed on man, feeling life through every sunshine, green shoot or breeze; in every breath, every twig branch of leaves or a calm lake surface. The tranquility is always present in every space, making people also feel peace from deep within each soul.