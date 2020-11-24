Call for Entries: International Competition for Conceptual Master Plan & Phase I Architectural Design of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park

The international competition for conceptual master plan and Phase I architectural design of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park (hereinafter referred to as Industrial Park) is calling for entries, combined with the industrial development positioning and key direction of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone, providing guidance and basis for the future plan and architectural design of this Park, in order to build Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park into the future important economic growth point and modern comprehensive new place of Nanshan District in east Guangdong Province.

I. Project Overview

Nanshan District of Shenzhen City is in the leading position among top 100 districts of China, and 7 companies in the District are among top 500 Chinese companies. As of now, it has cultivated 170 public companies and certified over 3500 headquarters of state hi-tech companies, with rapid economic development and great improvement of industrial quality. However, the current development of Nanshan is facing the challenges of ever-increasing resource shortage of land, energy and water, continuous increase of ecological treatment cost, tight industrial development space, and too high cost.

To further promote the regional coordinative development, implement the strategy of Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and Government for revitalization development of eastern, western and northern areas of Guangdong, with “innovative development and enclave economy” as the center, break the administrative regional boundary, explore the cross-regional cooperation mode of government guide, complementary advantages, policy superposition, park co-building and interest sharing, and to push forward the interactive and concerted development of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen City and Nanshan District of Shenzhen City, Nanshan District Government and Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone Management Commission signed the cooperation framework agreement of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park of Shenzhen City, jointly building the hi-tech industrial park, exploring the cooperation and co-building mechanism of “Nanshan headquarter + Shenshan base”, “R & D + production”, and “smart + utilization”, meeting the demand of industry spillover from Shenzhen, and promoting the high-quality economic development of Shenshan Cooperation Zone.

Shenzhen Shenhuitong Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. is responsible for the Park construction and operation. Adopt the construction mode of “phasing development, concurrent design, concurrent business invitation, introducing famous companies, customization, branding and gradual entry”, introduce the industrial projects of Nanshan District with high technology, brand of scale and development prospect, and try to build Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park into the future important economic growth point and modern comprehensive new place of Nanshan District in east Guangdong Province.

For this purpose, the international competition for conceptual master plan and Phase I architectural design of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park (hereinafter referred to as Industrial Park) will be carried out, combined with the industrial development positioning and key direction of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone, providing guidance and basis for the future plan and architectural design of this Park.

II. Competition Design Content

2.1 Master plan of industrial park

The project is located in Ebu Town of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone. Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park consists of Phase I, Phase II and long-term planning land, with a total area of about 192.7ha. It will adopt phasing development mode, and form “rolling and linked development”.

For Phase I, about 84,910㎡ land is used for constructing the launching area. Around such industries as advanced manufacturing, new generation of information technology and new materials, it will build ecological, smart and integrated Industry 4.0 compound industrial park. Phase I investment is about RMB1.1 billion, the annual output value is expected to be about RMB1 billion, and annual average tax payment is about RMB 40 million.

Based on Phase I, drive the adjacent Phase II land of about 58.6ha, and develop advanced manufacturing, biopharmaceutical, new generation of information technology, energy conservation and environmental protection, new materials, new type of finance, creative culture, etc. Phase II will be customized to meet the actual needs of the companies entering here, inviting enterprises of various types, and the operation mode includes both lease and sales, mainly property leasing.

For long-term construction of the Park, with the land preparatory work development, make gradual and rolling development of hi-tech industrial park with land coverage of about 125.6ha. See Fig. 1 Scope of design for master plan of the Park for details.

Save this picture! Scope of design for master plan of the Park

2.2 Phase I conceptual architectural design

Phase I land area is 84,910㎡, mainly constructing the standard plant buildings operated by Shenhuitong, inviting enterprises of various types, and the operation mode is mainly property leasing. The rest is supporting dormitory, canteen, activity center, commercial outlet, etc. See Fig. 2 Phase I design scope of the Park for details.

Save this picture! Phase I design scope of the Park

III. Competition Rules

This competition includes three stages: Prequalification, Design Competition, and Winner Deciding.

Stage 1 – Prequalification: The Host will set up professional review committee at the prequalification stage according to the law to review the Prequalification application documents submitted by the applicants. Through open-ballot and round by round voting, determine 5 shortlisted applicants (without ranking) and 2 alternative applicants (with ranking).

Stage 2 – Design Competition: The Host shall establish a professional review committee according to the law to review the schemes. The professional review committee will adopt open-ballot voting method (round by round elimination) to select 3 winning schemes (without ranking).

Stage 3 – Winner Deciding: Determine 1 (or none) for first prize (i.e. winner), 2 (or 3) for second prize (In case of vacancy for first prize, there will be 3 second prize winners).

IV. Competition Prize

1) 1 (or none) first prize winner, with bonus of RMB1.60 million (tax inclusive). If it’s taken as the implementation scheme, then it will be awarded with the master plan & Phase I architectural schematic design contract of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park (completing the scheme approval application, with architecture discipline reaching the extent of design development), and the bonus will be deducted from the design fee. The Host reserves the right to leave the first prize vacant.

2) 2 (or 3) second prize winners (if none for first prize, then 3 for second prize), with bonus of RMB1.20 million each (tax inclusive).

3) 2 entry award winners (2 shortlisted competitors, but not entering the winner deciding stage), with bonus of RMB1.00 million each (tax inclusive).

V. Design Fee

The first prize winner will be awarded with the master plan & Phase I architectural schematic design contract of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone (Nanshan) Hi-tech Industrial Park. The design fee includes conceptual master plan development, Phase I architectural schematic design (completing the scheme approval application, with architecture discipline reaching the extent of design development), cooperation for construction drawing, and construction cooperation.

The bidder will make its quotation at the design competition stage, with the quoted unit price no more than RMB60/㎡ (total contract price = GFA of Phase I x quoted unit price), subject to the final approved GFA.

VI. Competition Agenda

Note: All time is subject to Beijing Time. The Host reserves the right to adjust the agenda.

VII. Prequalification Application Requirements

7.1 Applicants must be legally registered companies or organizations.

7.2 Consortium is accepted in this project, and the members of the consortium need to meet the following requirements:

There shall be no more than 3 consortium members (including leading member). Each member of the consortium shall not further apply alone or join another consortium with other applicants to apply. The consortium members need to sign legal and valid Consortium Agreement, specifying the leading member, as well as the work distribution and share of rights and interests during project implementation stage if awarded with Contract.

7.3 Application of individuals and teams of individuals is not accepted.

VIII. Competition Announcement and Downloading

The official platform for announcement, follow-up Q&A and addendum documents is the Shenzhen Construction Engineering Transaction Service website. Please download Competition Document at open solicitation stage at “Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Network – Tender Announcement”:

https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jyw/jyw/zbGongGao_View.do?ggguid=2c9e8ac275ad55240175f5caa82578c4

The applicant can click the link: http://hi07552w.mikecrm.com/RYtQI0k to register the application information, or scan the following QR code registration information, then submit paper application documents to the designated place before the registration deadline.

As per management requirement of subsequent procedures of Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service System, the applicant (including the consortium leading member and members of consortium) is suggested to have online company information registration beforehand. Before the public notice on the expert review result of the open solicitation stage, all applicants need to timely carry out company information registration:

https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jy-toubiao/

Tel: +86-0755-83785155; +86-0755-83787822

IX. Organizations

Host:

Nanshan District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality

Management Committee of Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen Municipality

Organizer:

Shenzhen Shenhuitong Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd.



Organization service provider:

Shenzhen Urban Future Culture Development Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Ehow Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

X. Consulting Information

Competition advisory email:

competition@ehow.net.cn

Advisory telephone:

Miss Tian，+86-13312968676（Beijing Time, Monday through Friday 9:00—18:00）