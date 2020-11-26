Renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie Style Villa into a Hotel / Kamiya Architects

+ 22

Design Team: Kamiya Architects

Equipment Design: Kamiya Architects +Toida Design

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Redefining Prairie Style. Hayama Kachi house is a Prairie Style residence built in 1928 near the suburb area of Tokyo, it was originally designed by Arata Endo, one of the disciples of Frank Lloyd Wright. As the time pass by, this tangible cultural property of Japan started to age more rapidly and need to have proper renovation to preserve its historical value.

Kamiya Architects recognize the importance for architecture preservation and take the opportunity to redefine the historical value of Prairie Style. As the client request, this historical building will transform into a residential hotel. Our scope of the project is to create contemporary design while respecting historical heritage, at the same time taking the chance to re-think and re-define the historic architectural value and integrate them with modern day living situation.

Basement Spa. Hayama Kachi house is registered as one of the tangible cultural property of Japan, preservation of its historical value is the important aspect of the renovation process. Depending on the regulation condition, Maiden room is one of the few areas which can be redesign more thoroughly. As the spa culture is very particular in traditional Japanese daily routine as it is very much alive in the modern day, we decided to take the opportunity to transform this back space into an atrium like spa area.

Considering the historical value of Hayama Kachi house, design take on the approach of persevering the fundamental element of the architecture, including the structural beam and existing opening. We intended to establish the connection between contemporary architecture and historic element and provide the timeless and playful experience for the visitors of Maiden room. Historic structural beams are turned into the feature of vertical space, pre-existed interior will be preserved and exposed as the ceiling of this area.

Prairie style as communication tool. Hayama Kachi house is located at the site which surrounded by abundant nature, we decided to open outdoor terrace space for the beautiful scenery. As the client request, outdoor porch space should also serve as a gathering place and the continuance of interior living area. As we are looking at the historic architecture, two stone block columns stand out as the main feature element for terrace area, asymmetry and random stone block layout resonate with rocky nature also it is one of the signature design element of Prairie Style.

From designer perspective, we do not want to only replicate the aesthetic of the composition. As the stone column can become the barrier between conversation, taking the advantage of the irregular layout pattern of Prairie Style to form the geometry of sitting bench is our strategy. Not only we add the playfulness and communicativeness of the space, but the design can also harmony with the Historic Prairie Style house. Using well-crafted wooden block give the design the sense of warmness and nature, and fireplace can maintain the outdoor temperature to the proper level and provide the possibility for long time conversation despite the seasonal change.

Furniture Design. As we are studying the characteristic of Prairie style, we notice that this architecture style utilizes the hexagon and triangle geometry into spatial design and pattern design quite frequently. While we are designing new furniture for this historical architecture, respecting the core architectural value, and anticipating the interaction of new furniture with modern lifestyle. Furthermore, the hexagon table and triangle chairs also have the flexibility to fit in different type of conditions and combination, which made the new furniture design very versatile.