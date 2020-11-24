Itsu São Paulo Store / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. For Itsu’s Store in São Paulo we adapted a property in the street Mateus Grou, originally a house, that during previous years underwent several interventions to house commerce and services.

We invest in the relationship between the small building and its external areas. In the walk or with the eyes, we arrived from the street and its intense movement to a transition environment landscaped, created by the light metallic installation, support of suspended gardens.

As we walk through the store we noticed the beautiful garden at the bottom of the lot, with a coffee. Architecture, landscaping and lighting designed to provide a light and welcoming environment.