Moosweg House / Felippi Wyssen Architects

-
Architects: Felippi Wyssen Architects
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Rasmus Norlander
- Woodwork :PM Mangold Holzbau, Ormalingen
- City:Riehen
- Country:Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The most prominent characteristic of this two-storey new building is the rooftop landscape that forms the exterior expression of the building's interior use zones.
The main roof covers a living room, a dining room, and bedrooms, while the canopy over the narrow terrace marks the transition between the house and the garden. A small rear roof accommodates all the functional and connecting rooms.
Two layers pervade inside the light timber structure of the zero-energy house: in addition to the horizontal distribution, which is characterised by living areas, the functional areas are layered towards the depth of the building.