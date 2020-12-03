Add Personality and Ambience to Architectural Renderings with Lumion 11

Save this picture! Residential exterior, rendered in Lumion 11

When it comes to architectural rendering software, Lumion makes the process of rendering an integral part of the architect's craft; it emboldens design and rendering workflows and inspires creativity. With the release of Lumion 11, realizing your design vision has never been easier. Using the new orthographic view feature, you can reduce the effort needed to create visually interesting plan and section views with your own unique twist. With animated phasing, you can show how the parts of your building connect and interact, choreographing a dialogue with the viewer.

Raindrops streak down the glass, volumetric fire casts a soft glow. The grass is softer, the light and shadows are more precise. From a wave of workflow and performance improvements to innovative features that capture the nuances of life, Lumion 11 energizes your professional output, brings joy to the rendering process, and helps you, the architect, focus on what really matters.

Craft Your Project's Vision

There's something about life that you just can’t portray in CAD designs. Maybe it’s the unpredictability, the energy, or the beauty. Whatever it is, one thing is for certain — life is full of feeling. With Lumion, you can render the nuances of life into your work. It’s simple to render the mood of a rainy day, a lazy Sunday morning, a New York minute, or the peace of the countryside. Below, you can find a brief overview of the new features in Lumion 11 that can help you easily show the nuances of life in your designs.

Save this picture! Orthographic views in Lumion 11. Model provided by Obra Visual

Orthographic Views

At each stage of the design process, the new orthographic view feature lets you embed life, color, and texture into all of your technical renderings. Make exciting and lively plans, sections, elevations, and isometric views in just a few clicks while also maintaining continuity with your other renderings, without having to rely on other software.

Save this picture! Orthographic top view, rendered in Lumion 11

Animated Phasing

With the new animated phasing effect, you can show the process behind your design’s development or construction through the power of animation. Apply different transitions, make parts of your building appear and disappear, and highlight what makes your building unique.

Save this picture! Interior on a rainy day, showing the new rain streaks in Lumion 11

Rain Streaks (Pro only)

In Lumion 11 Pro, the rain streaks option, as part of the Precipitation effect, captures this peaceful atmosphere. With only a slight movement of the slider, dozens of dynamic, intelligent raindrops move down glass surfaces, an impactful detail that would otherwise take hours to get right.

Save this picture! Volumetric fire in Lumion 11. Model provided by Marco Caccini

Volumetric Fire (Pro only)

The soft glow of fire tends to draw people together, and in Lumion 11 Pro, you can tap into the warm and welcoming atmosphere of fire with the new volumetric fire object. Simply add a fire to cast a feeling of coziness and warmth onto your interior and exterior renderings, creating an uplifting mood that naturally attracts your audience into the space.

Save this picture! New materials in Lumion 11. Model provided by Angular Lab

New Objects and Materials

Rendering life into your designs means more than visualizing four walls and roof. It means revealing the real-life experiences that people will have when interacting with your design. It means showing how a room’s furniture imparts a certain mood, or how lifelike materials can communicate an emotion. In Lumion 11, you can now craft your vision of the project with over 6,000 models and 1,250 materials in the built-in content library, including a range of interior and exterior furnishings, fine-detail nature models for detail-rich environments, and much more.

Save this picture! New nature and fine-detail nature in Lumion 11. Model provided by Beehive & King Crab

Enjoy a Simpler Rendering Workflow

Lumion fits seamlessly into your current architecture workflows and practices, from the very first sketches of form and shape to the final creation of your design documentation. Lumion is easy to learn and easy to use, making the process of rendering a satisfying, enjoyable experience. The following features highlight how Lumion 11 creates a simple rendering experience.

Save this picture! Volumetric fire, interior, rendered in Lumion 11

OSM Satellite Maps (Pro only)

The OpenStreetMaps feature takes another leap forward in Lumion 11 Pro to include beautifully detailed satellite maps. With the new OSM satellite maps, real-world terrain, rivers, farmland, and more are all available. Get data from all over the world in just a click, as you download the OpenStreetMap for your building location.

Save this picture! NYC, rendered with OpenStreetMaps in Lumion 11

Custom IES Spotlights

In Lumion 11, you can now import your own custom IES spotlights to connect your spotlight objects with Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) lighting profiles.

Save this picture! Interior showing the custom IES spotlights, rendered in Lumion 11

Expanded Real-Time Rendering with LiveSync

Lumion LiveSync lets you create a seamless, real-time rendering connection between the leading CAD programs and Lumion, including SketchUp, Revit, ArchiCAD, Rhino, Vectorworks, AutoCAD, and now in Lumion 11, BricsCAD.

Get the Overview of Lumion Rendering Software

Want to learn more about rendering with Lumion 11? Follow along with our own Mike Brightman as he discusses the Lumion workflow and shows off a few of the features that are new in this version.