Mouette House / Estudio Bespoke + longo+roldán

Mouette House / Estudio Bespoke + longo+roldán

Houses
Valladolid, Spain
Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
Text description provided by the architects. The project is marked by the resulting lot shape due to the building of a future street. For this reason the program is developed by occupying the west side of the lot, keeping the main garden between the construction itself.

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
The general program occupies two volumes, satisfying the  client needs, and aligned with the mentioned future street.

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
The smaller of the volumes will cover the needs for maintenance and enjoyment of the pool, located at the center of the lot.

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
The most generous volume in surface corresponds to the main house, which is being designed based on the desire of the property to generate an inner courtyard around which the entire house is deployed.

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
This courtyard, which suffers from the weather conditions due to the lack of a roof, generates the necessary path to get to all the rooms of the house. Thanks to its generous dimensions, this hallway around the patio courtyard becomes a new room facing at the center of the house, that is, the exterior space. In addition, main rooms are connected through open spaces and large communication gaps such as small lounges and toilets.

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
The program diagonally divides the main building. The light from the East and South floods the kitchen and the living room respectively. The living lounge is splitted by a light appearance staircase that leads to the office on the first floor.

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
A footbridge runs along the perimeter of the double height of the lounge, being the only first floor area of the house.

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
Finally, the materials used are reduced to concrete, brick and steel. These, together with the flat roof, accentuate the industrial character of the house, which, stripped of all superfluous artifice, follows the main principle of functionalist architecture

Cortesía de Cesar F. Prados
longo+roldán arquitectos
Estudio Bespoke
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
